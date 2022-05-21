Delhi Capitals paid the ultimate price for a DRS blunder by captain Rishabh Pant as Mumbai Indians beat them by 5 wickets to dump them out of IPL 2022. DC needed to win the match to qualify for the play-offs at the expense of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but Pant's decision to not review a caught behind shout against big-hitter Tim David came back to haunt the Capitals as he slammed 34 invaluable runs at a crucial stage of the match to set up Mumbai's win.

Pant had already made life tough for himself and his team by dropping a sitter of South African big-hitter Dewald Brevis. But Shardul Thakur ensured that the damages weren't too many as he sent Brevis back on the third delivery of the 15th over.

The power-hitter David came out to bat next. Shardul bowled a good delivery in the channel outside the off stump and David missed the ball while trying to push it to the covers. There was a noise that was heard through the stump mic and Pant was immediately appealing after safely pouching the ball behind the stumps.

There was an instant appeal but the on-field umpire turned it down. With both their reviews in the bag, everyone expected captain Pant to go for the DRS. But to everyone's surprise, Pant decided not to review the decision after a brief chat with the bowler Shardul Thakur.

Minutes later, the UltraEdge showed a spike, which meant had Pant decided to review the decision, it would been the end of David's innings for a duck.

The Singaporean made the Capitals pay a big price for that mistake as he hit four massive sixes and two fours in the next 9 deliveries before getting out to Shardul in the 18th over after scoring 34 runs in just 11 deliveries. By then Mumbai were in the ascendency and Delhi never managed to claw back from that disastrous decision.

Mumbai eventually won the match in the last over, much to the disappointment of the Delhi Capitals camp, but they only had themselves to blame for this outcome.

The four teams to qualify for the play-offs of IPL 2022 are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.