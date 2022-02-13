The second day of the IPL 2022 auction is underway in Bengaluru on Sunday and all the IPL teams are busy completing their squads. India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) and will be joining the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are trying to add more members to their squad after having a quiet Day 1. Although, MI and CSK broke the bank to get Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar back into the fold respectively. Meanwhile, new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be aiming to add more members to build their respective squads around the big names, they acquired on Day 1. Punjab Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have made some interesting buys too and are expected to add more drama and surprises to the ongoing auction.

IPL TEAMS - SQUADS AND FUNDS REMAINING

Here is the full squad list of all the IPL teams as per players sold in IPL auction 2022

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal

Liam Livingstone

Kagiso Rabada

Shahrukh Khan

Shikhar Dhawan

Jonny Bairstow

Odean Smith

Rahul Chahar

Arshdeep Singh

Harpreet Brar

Prabhsimran Singh

Sandeep Sharma

Ishan Porel

Jitesh Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson

Nicholas Pooran

Washington Sundar

Rahul Tripathu

Abhishek Sharma

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Marco Jansen

Abdul Samad

T Natarajan

Kartik Tyagi

Umran Malik

Aiden Markram

Shreyas Gopal

Priyam Garg

Jagadeesha Suchith

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson

Prasidh Krishna

Jos Buttler

Shimron Hetmyer

Trent Boult

Devdutt Padikkal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravichandran Ashwin

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Navdeep Saini

KC Cariappa

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Harshal Patel

Wanindu Hasaranga

Josh Hazlewood

Faf du Plessis

Mohammed Siraj

Dinesh Karthik

Anuj Rawat

Shahbaz Ahmed

Akash Deep

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Kieron Pollard

Dewald Brevis

Murugan Ashwin

Basil Thampi

Tilak Varma

Chennai Super Kings:

Ravindra Jadeja

Deepak Chahar

MS Dhoni

Moeen Ali

Ambati Rayudu

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Dwayne Bravo

Shivam Dube

Robin Uthappa

Tushar Deshpande

KM Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas Iyer

Andre Russell

Nitish Rana

Venkatesh Iyer

Varun Chakaravarthy

Shivam Mavi

Pat Cummins

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Sheldon Jackson

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant

Shardul Thakur

Axar Patel

Prithvi Shaw

Mitchell Marsh

Anrich Nortje

David Warner

Khaleel Ahmed

Chetan Sakariya

Srikar Bharat

Kuldeep Yadav

Mustafizur Rahman

Mandeep Singh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Ashwin Hebbar

Sarfaraz Khan

Lalit Yadav

Ripal Patel

Yash Dhull

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul

Avesh Khan

Marcus Stoinis

Jason Holder

Krunal Pandya

Mark Wood

Quinton de Kock

Deepak Hooda

Manish Pandey

Ravi Bishnoi

Dushmantha Chameera

Krishnappa Gowtham

Ankit Rajpoot

Gujarat Titans:

Rashid Khan

Hardik Pandya

Lockie Ferguson

Rahul Tewatia

Shubman Gill

Mohammed Shami

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Abhinav Manohar

Jason Roy

Jayant Yadav

Vijay Shankar

Dominic Drakes

Noor Ahmad