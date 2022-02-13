IPL 2022 Auction Day 2 Live: Full Squads Of All IPL Teams
IPL Auction 2022: Here are the full squads of all the 10 franchises based on players sold so far.
The second day of the IPL 2022 auction is underway in Bengaluru on Sunday and all the IPL teams are busy completing their squads. India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull has been picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) and will be joining the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are trying to add more members to their squad after having a quiet Day 1. Although, MI and CSK broke the bank to get Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar back into the fold respectively. Meanwhile, new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be aiming to add more members to build their respective squads around the big names, they acquired on Day 1. Punjab Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have made some interesting buys too and are expected to add more drama and surprises to the ongoing auction.
IPL TEAMS - SQUADS AND FUNDS REMAINING
Here is the full squad list of all the IPL teams as per players sold in IPL auction 2022
Punjab Kings:
Mayank Agarwal
Liam Livingstone
Kagiso Rabada
Shahrukh Khan
Shikhar Dhawan
Jonny Bairstow
Odean Smith
Rahul Chahar
Arshdeep Singh
Harpreet Brar
Prabhsimran Singh
Sandeep Sharma
Ishan Porel
Jitesh Sharma
SunRisers Hyderabad:
Kane Williamson
Nicholas Pooran
Washington Sundar
Rahul Tripathu
Abhishek Sharma
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Marco Jansen
Abdul Samad
T Natarajan
Kartik Tyagi
Umran Malik
Aiden Markram
Shreyas Gopal
Priyam Garg
Jagadeesha Suchith
Rajasthan Royals:
Sanju Samson
Prasidh Krishna
Jos Buttler
Shimron Hetmyer
Trent Boult
Devdutt Padikkal
Yuzvendra Chahal
Ravichandran Ashwin
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag
Navdeep Saini
KC Cariappa
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
Harshal Patel
Wanindu Hasaranga
Josh Hazlewood
Faf du Plessis
Mohammed Siraj
Dinesh Karthik
Anuj Rawat
Shahbaz Ahmed
Akash Deep
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma
Ishan Kishan
Jasprit Bumrah
Suryakumar Yadav
Kieron Pollard
Dewald Brevis
Murugan Ashwin
Basil Thampi
Tilak Varma
Chennai Super Kings:
Ravindra Jadeja
Deepak Chahar
MS Dhoni
Moeen Ali
Ambati Rayudu
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Dwayne Bravo
Shivam Dube
Robin Uthappa
Tushar Deshpande
KM Asif
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shreyas Iyer
Andre Russell
Nitish Rana
Venkatesh Iyer
Varun Chakaravarthy
Shivam Mavi
Pat Cummins
Sunil Narine
Ajinkya Rahane
Sheldon Jackson
Delhi Capitals:
Rishabh Pant
Shardul Thakur
Axar Patel
Prithvi Shaw
Mitchell Marsh
Anrich Nortje
David Warner
Khaleel Ahmed
Chetan Sakariya
Srikar Bharat
Kuldeep Yadav
Mustafizur Rahman
Mandeep Singh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Ashwin Hebbar
Sarfaraz Khan
Lalit Yadav
Ripal Patel
Yash Dhull
Lucknow Super Giants:
KL Rahul
Avesh Khan
Marcus Stoinis
Jason Holder
Krunal Pandya
Mark Wood
Quinton de Kock
Deepak Hooda
Manish Pandey
Ravi Bishnoi
Dushmantha Chameera
Krishnappa Gowtham
Ankit Rajpoot
Gujarat Titans:
Rashid Khan
Hardik Pandya
Lockie Ferguson
Rahul Tewatia
Shubman Gill
Mohammed Shami
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Abhinav Manohar
Jason Roy
Jayant Yadav
Vijay Shankar
Dominic Drakes
Noor Ahmad