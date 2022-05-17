With the T20 World Cup set to begin in October this year, Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yuzvendra Chahal will be looking to make the cut for Team India's squad. The spinner currently leads the Purple Cap race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with 24 wickets in 13 games and RR are also closing in on qualifying for the playoffs. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old was asked about whom did he enjoy bowling most with between Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin. After a thought, Chahal chose Kuldeep and also explained his selection.

"Kuldeep because we have played so many matches together, and I have the kind of bond with him where we can communicate without even speaking", he said.

"That's the kind of connection I have with him", he further added.

Kuldeep has also been in good form this season and is Delhi Capitals' (DC) highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 18 wickets in 12 games.

Both Chahal and Kuldeep weren't picked for India's T20 World Cup squad last year, with Ashwin getting the nod ahead of them.

India had a disastrous campaign and crashed out in the Super 12 stage, including a defeat to Pakistan in their opening match.

The T20 World Cup proved to be Kohli's last tournament as India's white-ball skipper.

Meanwhile, Kohli also stepped down from Test captaincy this year with Rohit Sharma becoming the all-format captain.