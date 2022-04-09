Yuzvendra Chahal made a shocking revelation when he said that he was dangled from a balcony by a drunk Mumbai Indians teammate in 2013 and other players had to step in to bring the situation under control. This revelation left the cricket fraternity in absolute shock with many asking Chahal to name the player. Former India batter Virender Sehwag also tweeted, asking Chahal to name the player as the incident is very serious. Now, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has also reacted to the same, saying the incident is "not funny at all".

He also said that "it is a big worry" if the player involved in the incident was not in a "conscious state of mind". Shastri said the offender should be given a life ban.

"No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person involved is, he was not in a conscious state of mind. If that is the case, then it is a big worry. Someone's life is at risk, some people might think it is funny but for me, it is not funny at all. It shows the person who is trying to do it is in a state which is not appropriate. When you are in such a state trying something like that, the chances of mistakes are even more. It is not acceptable at all," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

"It is the first time I am hearing such a drastic thing like this. It is not funny at all. If such an incident happens today, a life ban for that person involved and send that person to a rehab centre as quickly as possible. Life ban, better not come near to a cricket field then he will realise how funny is it or not funny," he stated further.

Shastri also said that it is important for players to report incidents like these immediately and one does not need to wait for "an unfortunate incident to wake up".

"You do not want an unfortunate incident for you to wake up, if something like that happens, you have to step up and tell the people concerned. Just like you are told by the Anti-Corruption Unit when there is an approach made by someone or the other when it comes to fixing, it is your job to approach the authorities to let them know," said Shastri.



Earlier, speaking to Rajasthan Royals teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair, Chahal had spoken about an unsavoury incident that took place during his stint with Mumbai Indians in 2013.

"In 2013, I was with the Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. There was a player who was very drunk, I will not take his name. He was very drunk; he was looking at me and he just called me. He took me outside and he dangled me from the balcony," Chahal told Ashwin and Nair in the video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

"My hands were around him. Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came and got the situation under control. I kind of fainted. They gave me water, then I realised how responsible you should be if you go out anywhere. So, this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of mistake, I would have fallen down," he added.