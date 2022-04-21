Indian batter Robin Uthappa is in line to break a clutch of records as his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), gear up to take on a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) side on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Right-hand opener Uthappa, if selected in the playing XI, will be playing in his 200th IPL match. So far, he has played 199 matches and scored 4919 runs at an average of 28.10. He will follow in the footsteps of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina to become the seventh player to reach the landmark of 200 IPL matches.

Furthermore, Uthappa requires 81 runs to complete 5000 IPL runs and 47 more runs to surpass Chris Gayle to be placed at the seventh spot in the list of highest run-getter in IPL.

In an interesting stat, if Uthappa completes 5000 runs without hitting a ton, he would be the first batter to reach 5000 IPL runs without ever reaching the three-figure mark.

In IPL 2022, Uthappa has hit two half-centuries and scored 197 runs in six matches at an average of 32.83 and an impressive strike-rate of 152.71.

Defending champions CSK will take on MI on April 21 and will aim to register their second win in IPL 2022.

CSK are yet to find a footing this season and are placed at the ninth spot with one win in six games so far.