Since MS Dhoni took the charge of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from captaincy, the defending champions have witnessed a turnaround. After Dhoni, who led the franchise to four titles, became the skipper once again, CSK have won two out of their last three matches. They are placed eighth in the table with eight points from 14 matches. Though CSK have a lot of work ahead, they are still in with an outside chance in the race for a playoff spot.

However, the major question is whether the 40-year-old Dhoni is the long-term solution to CSK's leadership puzzle going ahead. Former Pakistan cricket team player Shoaib Akhtar gave an interesting opinion, when asked in an interview about Dhoni's future in the CSK next season, gave an interesting answer.

"Somehow, one gets the feeling if he will be part of the management or not. One never knows with Dhoni. He can do odd things. What a great guy. We all love and respect him for what he has achieved for India. I reckon that he might play for one more season before he calls it a day. Or, he might be part of the management. You need lot of money. But you need to look beyond Dhoni and Virat (Kohli) as a franchise," Akhtar told Sportskeeda Cricket in an interview ahead of CSK-DC match on Sunday.

Promoted

"As a brand do persist with them. Do attach your emotions and passions with your two stars. But, this is a cruel world. You need to look beyond them. Dhoni has been a great player. He used to give other players chance top of the order, while playing lower down the order himself. But I would like to see Dhoni make a magical comeback."

Dhoni has so far scored 163 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2022. He has scored a half-century too.