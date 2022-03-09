With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 around the corner, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started their training. In the latest video posted by the official Twitter handle of CSK, many players including captain MS Dhoni, were seen enjoying a game of "footvolley" in their yellow jerseys during training. Dhoni was seen gesticulating at one of his teammates in the game after he fluffed his lines. The video was captioned: "Namma Special Footvolley segment is BACK!.#WhistlePodu."

Chennai Super Kings splashed the cash in the IPL mega auction held last year in Bengaluru.

They entered the auction with a purse of Rs 48 crore. They had already retained four players -- Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 8 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore).

CSK then went for pacer Deepak Chahar, whom they acquired back for Rs 14 crore.

For CSK, Chahar has played 63 matches at an economy of 7.80 and taken 59 wickets. In IPL 2021, he played 15 matches, taking 14 wickets as CSK went on to lift the title.

CSK's final squad:Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne.