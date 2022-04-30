Mumbai Indians (MI) have endured one of the most horrific seasons ever in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), succumbing to eight successive losses in as many games. Skipper Rohit Sharma seems to have run out of options with back-to-back defeats despite being favorites to win in certain games. Changes in the final XI haven't influenced the results of the game and now, he could look at giving first chances to players like Arjun Tendulkar.

Here's a look at MI's probable XI to take on RR:

Ishan Kishan: After a good start to the season, Ishan has somewhat fizzled out in the competition. He currently averages 28.43 and has scored 199 runs I 8 games.

Rohit Sharma: The captain's horrible form has surely contributed to MI not performing well this season. Rohit has scored 153 runs in 8 games and is averaging less than 20 in IPL 2022 this season.

Dewald Brevis: South Africa's young sensation started the tournament on a bright note but has failed to live up to to the hype after the initial buzz. He has got out to some poor shots after getting good starts.

Suryakumar Yadav: Despite missing two games, Suryakumar Yadav has been the standout performer by a distance for MI this season. He is averaging over 45 and has a strike-rate of 151.27.

Tilak Varma: The uncapped Indian batter has also been one of the few positives that MI can take out of the season so far. Tilak's explosive stroke-making has been a treat to watch.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard's form with the bat as well with the ball has been a concern for MI. The giant West Indian hasn't finished off games the way he would have liked and sometimes, has brought upon his own downfall.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been in the wickets but at the cost of some expensive overs right at the start of the innings. However, Rohit can look to give the left-arm pacer more opportunities.

Arjun Tendulkar: After a long wait, Arjun's inclusion could be on the cards. Having endured a string of losses, Rohit might well give Arjun his debut for MI.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has been quite inconsistent with the ball and hasn't looked at his fiery best this season so far.

Promoted

Hrithik Shokeen: The all-rounder has contributed with the bat as well as with the ball and will look to grab the opportunity with both hands against RR once again.

Riley Meredith: The pacer could once again have get a chance after bagging two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game.