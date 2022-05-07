Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Friday. The KL Rahul-led side are currently second in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 14 points from 10 fixtures, including seven wins and three defeats. In their previous fixture, LSG defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 1.

Here's how LSG can line-up vs KKR:

Quinton De Kock: The wicketkeeper-batter has been in good form this season and has registered 294 runs in 10 fixtures. He will be aiming to register a strong knock vs KKR.

KL Rahul: Currently second in the Orange Cap race with 451 runs from 10 fixtures, KL Rahul has been in dominating batting form this season.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda registered a half-century in the previous game vs Delhi and will be aiming to build on his fine form.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder hasn't been able to make an impact for Lucknow in IPL 2022. He will be hoping to find some form soon.

Krunal Pandya: The Baroda all-rounder has become a crucial cog in Rahul's plans in the ongoing season. In 10 games, he has registered 128 runs and taken nine wickets.

Ayush Badoni: The youngster has been in good touch with the bat for Lucknow this year. He will be hoping to build on his form for LSG.

Jason Holder: The West Indies all-rounder hasn't been used to his fullest potential by Rahul.

Krishnappa Gowtham: Krishnappa Gowtham has taken four wickets in three games for LSG in IPL 2022. Against DC, he took a wicket in two overs and conceded only 23 runs.

Dushmantha Chameera: The Sri Lankan pacer was expensive vs Delhi but managed to take the crucial wicket of Prithvi Shaw.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan was in excellent form vs DC and bagged four wickets in four overs, conceding only 16 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi: The spinner has been reliable for LSG this year and has taken eight wickets in 10 matches.