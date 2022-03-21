MS Dhoni enjoys a fan following like no other and even players in his team are left awestruck while playing under the leadership of the World Cup-winning captain. Dhoni, known for his cricketing brain, can advice like no other and youngsters tend to keenly follow every move of Dhoni's in order to make it big in the Indian Premier League and international cricket. Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube is no different as he looks to make it big in the cash-rich league under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The IPL 2022 season will begin on March 26.

"You can see the goosebumps coming out because I am a big fan of Mahi Bhai. I had a chat with him, he told me to do a few things and I said I'll definitely do that. When Mahi Bhai asks you to do something, consider it done. It was a big deal for me to be picked by CSK. I cannot express my excitement but I was pleasantly surprised after being picked by CSK. It is a different franchise, but my attitude will remain the same," Dube told CSK.TV.

Dube was picked up by CSK for Rs 4 crore in the mega auction. Apart from CSK, Lucknow Supergiants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also had also shown their interest for the all-rounder.

"I got picked by CSK, I was dancing a bit and I was really happy. I called my wife and family. Usually I do not dance but I was really happy," said Dube.

CSK will play the IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma