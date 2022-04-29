Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli has been in focus for his poor run of form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Despite getting two scores in the 40s early on in the season, he has struggled to score runs. With two ducks and a score of 9 in his last three innings, he has been advised by some experts and ex-cricketers, including former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, to take a break to rejuvenate himself. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, however, feels that Kohli should continue playing to find his form and asked that if he stops playing, "how will he score runs?"

On a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra said: "Difficult question. Everyone is coming up with their own theory. It's not like Virat hasn't been getting any rest. Obviously, he's not gone away from the game for three to four months, but he has skipped various matches across formats in recent times."

"If he stops playing, how will he score runs? To win a battle, you have to fight it out in the middle. You have to fall, rise and run again," he said.

"There was a six-month COVID break. Did anything change? I personally feel that he must keep playing," he concluded.

Even before this season, Kohli has not been in the kind of form that he usually displays. He has not scored a century in international cricket or the IPL since the Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019.

RCB will next take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday.