Mumbai Indians take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their penultimate match of IPL 2022 season on Tuesday and it will be yet another opportunity for Rohit Sharma and the team management to look at players for the future. The season started in disastrous fashion for the five-time champions and they are not in contention for a playoff spot. This has taken the pressure off the players and the franchise is looking to build for the future.

One player who has definitely made his mark in the Blue and Goldjersey of MI this season is middle-order batter NT Tilak Varma. The 19-year-old was bought for Rs 1.7 crore by the franchise and he has repaid the faith shown in him by scoring 368 runs this season from 12 innings, the highest for the franchise so far.

Varma has scored two half-centuries but more than his scores, it is his approach under pressure that has impressed many cricket greats including India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain praised Varma for his mature knock to help Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings recently in a tricky chase.

"He's got the basics right. Technically he's right. He gets right behind the line of the ball. He's got a straight bat, and while defending on the front foot his bat is close to the pad. So, all his basics are right. With all the right basics you've got to marry the temperament and that marriage we have seen is very good at the moment. I hope that he carries on. Rohit Sharma rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it's up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right," Gavaskar said, while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports,

Varma plays domestic cricket for Hyderabad.