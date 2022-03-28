Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fraction short, outside off. Wade cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off, turning away. Hardik Pandya drives it through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Krunal Pandya starts with a flatter delivery, on off. Hardik Pandya drives it back to the bowler.
Strategic Time-Out! The pair of Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade has steadied the ship for Gujarat after they lost a couple of wickets early on in the innings. Lucknow will be keen to break this partnership as both these batters can take the game away from them in a span of few overs. The next few overs would be crucial for both sides. Krunal Pandya comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Full and on middle, Matthew Wade steps out and squeezes it back to the bowler. Ravi Bishnoi throws the ball back at the stumps as Wade was out of his crease but it hits him and Bishnoi apologizes straightaway. End of the Powerplay! Gujarat are 44/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A googly, outside off. Wade punches it towards covers.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker one down leg, Matthew Wade misses his tuck. Wided.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wade finally gets a boundary. Short and outside off, Matthew Wade waits for it and cuts it through cover-point and finds the fence this time.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, spinning away from off. Matthew Wade is beaten on the cut.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On the short side, outside off. Matthew Wade again cuts it off the back foot to point this time.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Matthew Wade cuts it off the back foot to backward point.
