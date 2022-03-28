Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Hardik goes full and outside off. Ayush Badoni tries to slog but it goes off the inner half of the blade towards long on. The batters cross ends.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Hardik hits the deck hard, around off. Ayush Badoni stands tall and dabs it onto the deck.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short and wide, outside off. Badoni looks to slash it hard through point but he fails to make any connection.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Deepak Hooda stays back and dabs it towards the off side.
7.5 overs (0 Run) In the air and falls just short of the fielder! A length ball, nipping back in from off. Hooda tries to block it with hard hands. It goes off the outer half of the blade towards Rahul Tewatia at backward point, on the bounce.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Another ball, on a length, around middle. Deepak Hooda tucks it wide of the deep square leg fielder and comes back for the second run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Lockie runs in and serves a short ball, outside off. Deepak Hooda gets under it and looks to ramp it over the keeper. He fails to get any bat on it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling in from middle. Ayush Badoni nudges it towards deep square leg and hands the strike back to Hooda.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Ayush Badoni sits back and eases it towards mid-wicket with soft hands.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Hooda stays back and keeps it out. Just 1 run off the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A length ball, angling in from outside off. Hooda looks to drive on the up. The ball stays a tad low and sneaks through his bat.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Deepak Hooda hangs back and defends it to the leg side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, on middle. Deepak Hooda prods and drives but straight to the mid on fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, outside off. Ayush Badoni steers it to third man and collects a run.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He replaces Mohammed Shami.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik starts with a back-of-a-length ball, around off. Ayush Badoni defends it to the off side.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, just outside off. Hooda rides the bounce nicely and taps it towards point. Lucknow are 32/4 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Ayush Badoni leans and tucks it wide of mid on for a single. Badoni is off the mark!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Lockie errs in line and serves it way down leg. Ayush Badoni misses his flick and the umpire stretches his arms to signal wide.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off at 150.4 clicks. Ayush Badoni gets forward and defends it solidly.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, nipping back in from off. Deepak Hooda tucks it to deep square leg and rotates the strike.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard, around middle. Hooda pushes it towards mid off and looks for a run but is sent back by his partner at the other end.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Lockie starts with a full ball, outside off. Hooda looks to drive but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards the backward point fielder.
