Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Another off-paced delivery, outside off. Abhinav Manohar is completely deceived by that. He looks to cut it away but misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower ball, outside off. Abhinav Manohar has a swipe but his bottom hand comes off the handle. He still manages to generate enough power and clears the long off fence.
Dushmantha Chameera (2-0-13-2) comes back into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A crucial dot! Back of a length, on off. Rahul Tewatia pulls it nicely but straight to mid-wicket on the bounce. Abhinav Manohar back on strike. 20 needed off 12 balls.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul Tewatia creams a drive but straight to KL Rahul at cover.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Abhinav Manohar looks to cut it but mistimes and chops it back over the keeper for a single.
Abhinav Manohar walks out to bat.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets rid of the dangerous David Miller! He has the last laugh. What a time to get the wicket. Bowls it on a length and wide outside off, David Miller chases it and hits it towards extra cover. KL Rahul is stationed there and it should have been a straightforward catch but he juggles and takes it on the third attempt. Huge moment in the game! Is there another twist left?
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Killer blow from Miller! This is batting of the highest quality! Full and in the slot, on off. David Miller stands tall and launches it over long on. The ball goes high up in the air and into the stands. Brilliant batting!
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. David Miller hits it in the gap to wide of long off. Calls for two and gets it easily.
Avesh Khan (2-0-11-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) This is what Ravi Bishnoi should be bowling! Full and spinning away, outside off. Rahul Tewatia reaches out and sweeps but goes off the under edge to point. 17 runs from the over. 29 needed from 18 balls!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Same line and same result. Rahul Tewatia with the sweep again. Gets off the top edge this time but still gets a boundary at fine leg. 50-run stand comes up between these two.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tewatia is on the charge! Well outside leg this time, Rahul Tewatia plays the field as he sweeps up and over short fine leg to pick his spot to perfection. This is turning into a bloodbath all of a sudden!
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss down the leg side, Rahul Tewatia misses his pull. Wided. Excellent take from Quinton de Kock there.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A googly, outside off. Miller reaches out for a cut through the sweeper cover region. Krunal Pandya swiftly picks up to his left near the ropes and prevents the second run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul Tewatia brings out the sweep now but hits it to deep square leg. Will get only a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gujarat are still in this! They have shifted gears and how! Flatter ball, on midle. Rahul Tewatia switch-hits it over deep backward point for a biggie. What a shot!
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Killer Miller! Hooda drops it short now, on middle. David Miller anticipates that. He stands tall and pummels it a countrymile for a biggie. Out of this park!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gujarat needed one big over and they are targeting Hooda. Floats it up, on off. David Miller brings out the sweep. Not well timed but still manages to find the vacant deep mid-wicket region. A boundary!
15.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Full and on the pads, Rahul Tewatia sweeps it to short fine leg. The batters set off for a quick single. The fielder throws the ball to Quinton de Kock and he whips the bails off but David Miller was well in. Replay confirms the same.
Is that a run out? Quinton de Kock has whipped the bails off in a flash and the decision has been sent upstairs. The replays roll in and it shows that David Miller has made it home.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tewatia has put the foot on the gas! Loopy ball, outside off. Rahul Tewatia shimmies down and swings straight over the bowler's head. Timed powerfully as he picks out the ropes.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tewatia has connected one but Gujarat need more of those! In the slot from Hooda, outside off. Rahul Tewatia gets forward, gets on one knee and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it slow and shorter, on off. Miller dabs it to point for a single.
