18.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Krunal drills it to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A full toss, around leg. Ayush Badoni flicks it through the vacant square leg region for a boundary.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Had that been a direct hit at the striker's end, Ayush Badoni was a goner! A yorker, around off. Krunal digs it out onto the deck and looks for a quick single. Shami runs forward and kicks the ball towards the stumps at the striker's end but he misses.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Shami looks for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss, around off. Krunal Pandya lofts it through the mid off region for another boundary.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! A well-directed short ball, around middle. Krunal Pandya looks to pull hard. It takes the top edge and flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A full ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni looks to go over extra cover. It goes off the outer half of the blade towards the deep cover fielder. Lockie Ferguson there, gets forward to grab it but he puts it down. A single taken!
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Krunal Pandya drags it towards long on and takes a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! This is a full ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni lofts it back over the bowler's head and bags a boundary. Good end to the over for Lucknow!
16.5 overs (0 Run) A slower, full ball, around off. Ayush Badoni looks to slog but it goes off the inner half of the blade back to the bowler, on the bounce.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, angling in from middle. Krunal Pandya miscues his pull behind square on the leg side for a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower ball, short and outside off. Krunal Pandya cuts it through the cover region. There is a collision in the deep between Rahul Tewatia and David Miller but Tewatia does well to keep the ball in play. Two runs taken.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss from 'round the wicket at 148.9 clicks. Krunal Pandya digs it out back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ayush Badoni steers it to third man and takes a single. Rashid Khan there does well to keep it down to just one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Krunal Pandya defends it out awkwardly.
Krunal Pandya is the new batsman in.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rashid Khan strikes and this is a big, big wicket for Gujarat! A flatter ball from Rashid, on a length, around middle and going on with the angle. Hooda bends low and tries to pull it through square leg. He misses and gets hit on his pad. Gujarat appeal but the umpire says no. Hardik Pandya opts for a review and the Ball Tracker indicates three reds. Hooda is a goner. End of a brilliant innings from him.
Gujarat have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching in line, the impact is in line as well and it is wickets hitting. The original decision will be overturned.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Ayush Badoni tucks it to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Ayush Badoni is on the charge! Rashid bowls it slower through the air, full and on middle. Badoni kneels and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Ayush Badoni blocks it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! A googly, on a length and turning in sharply from middle. Ayush Badoni misses his flick and gets hit on his pad.
