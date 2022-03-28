Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. David Miller tucks it around the corner and takes a single. That ends Krunal Pandya's impressive bowling spell. Just 17 runs and a wicket off his four overs.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. David Miller looks for a big one at first but he adjusts well in the end and blocks it out.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rahul Tewatia defends it to the off side and takes a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) An overpitched ball, outside off. David Miller drags it towards long off for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, on a length, around off. Tewatia taps it to point and takes a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Rahul Tewatia nudges it towards mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) This is a flatter ball, on middle. Rahul Tewatia tucks it to the leg side for a single. Another successful over for Lucknow!
Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a game Hooda is having! Bailed his team out of trouble with the bat and now strikes with the ball in his very first over. Lovely bowling change from the skipper, KL Rahul as well. Hooda serves a loopy ball, on a length, around middle. Matthew Wade kneels and looks to sweep but he misses it completely. The ball goes past his blade and crashes onto the stumps. Gujarat are in deep trouble now!
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, coming in with the angle. Matthew Wade gets cramped for room and he pushes it towards cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on a length, around middle. David Miller miscues his heave towards Avesh Khan at long on and he manages only a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A loopy full toss, on middle. Matthew Wade drills it down to long on and rotates the strike.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Hooda starts with a flatter ball, on middle. David Miller flicks it to the leg side for a run.
Deepak Hooda is brought into the attack now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running between the wickets! Flatter ball, around middle. Wade tucks it around the corner and comes back for the second run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, on a length, around middle. Matthew Wade pushes it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Miller drills it back past the bowler through mid off and gets off the mark with a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) An arm ball that goes on with the angle from middle. David Miller wrists it towards mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. David Miller tucks it to mid-wicket.
David Miller is the new batsman in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Huge wicket this for Lucknow! Krunal Pandya has won the battle of the brothers and it is the younger one who is absolutely gutted with his shot. Krunal bowls it slower through the air, full and outside off. Hardik's eyes lit up and he looks to go downtown. The ball takes the toe end of the bat and goes high in the air towards long off. Manish Pandey there, settles under it and he takes it with ease. Much-needed breakthrough for Lucknow!
