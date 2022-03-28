Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucknow are back in this game! What an over for them! 19 runs off it. Full and outside off, Deepak Hooda looks to go over extra cover but ends by slicing it over point one-handed. Couple of bounces and into the ropes! Deepak Hooda is turning on the heat!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, on off. Deepak Hooda charges down the track and swings his bat so hard but does not get anywhere near the ball.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Ayush Badoni works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is some batting! Length ball, around off. Ayush Badoni deliberately opens the face of the bat and deftly guides it to third man for another boundary.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! Excellent hitting from Badoni! Length ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni gets inside the line and cheekily ramps it to fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! If Deepak Hooda can, I can too says Ayush Badoni! Mighty hit! Full and in the slot from Hardik Pandya, Ayush Badoni gets down on one knee and smacks it with disdain over cow corner for a maximum. The dugout enjoys that!
13.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short, outside off. Ayush Badoni works it to long on and keeps the strike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Hooda kneels and sweeps it to square leg for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, outside off. Deepak Hooda drives it towards covers.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off. Ayush Badoni flicks it to deep square leg to get to the other end.
13.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! What a rescue job Deepak Hooda is doing! Flatter, on off. Deepak Hooda sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. He raises his bat to the dugout.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hooda is turning the game on it's head! Tossed up, on middle. Deepak Hooda gets down on one knee and slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. You don't see Rashid Khan going for a maximum everyday. Terrific batting!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Hooda keeps the strike! Length, on middle. Tucked to mid-wicket for a run. 17 off the over. A huge over for Lucknow!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Fuller in length, on off. Deepak Hooda stays on the leg side and hits it brutally through mid off. Immense power on that one and it races away to the fence.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Ayush Badoni mistimes his pull to long on. He crosses ends.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, on off. Deepak Hooda again looks to pull but this time, the ball goes off the top edge to third man for a single.
Varun Aaron misses his run up and backs away.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of this innings! Aaron bangs it short, on middle. Deepak Hooda picks the bones out of that one. He just pulls it over fine leg and the ball has more than enough legs to clear the fence. He's adding much-needed impetus to Lucknow's innings.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda is playing a good knock here. Short of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda makes room, hopes and cuts it uppishly just wide of the backward point fielder for a boundary.
Varun Aaron (2-0-19-1) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Fraction short, outside off. Ayush Badoni works it to wide of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A googly, turning in, outside off. Ayush Badoni dabs it to first slip on the bounce.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Deepak Hooda nudges it to mid-wicket. It's a vacant area so Rashid Khan sprints towards it and does very well to keep it down to only a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A loud shout from Rashid Khan but nothing from the umpire. Full and on leg, Ayush Badoni gets low and sweeps it to short fine leg for a single. Rashid Khan thinks that has hit the pads and Hardik Pandya opts for the review. UltraEdge shows it hit the gloves of the batsman. The original decision stands. Gujarat lose a review here.
Review! Hardik Pandya has opted for a review for LBW! Was there any bat involved in it? The replays roll in and it shows that Ayush Badoni has got some glove on it.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, quicker, on off. Ayush Badoni works it to backward point off the outside edge as he was trying to defend.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Deepak Hooda reaches out for it and sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Deepak Hooda rides the bounce and carves it hard to deep point. There is a man stationed there so will only get a single. A good over for Lucknow. 11 runs off it!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Ayush Badoni drops it with soft hands to mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) He is timing the ball well! Angles it in, on middle and leg. Deepak Hooda wrists it to long on for a run.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deepak Hooda looks settled here and is changing gears now! Fuller, outside off. Deepak Hooda steps out and drives it over extra cover for another boundary of the over.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Just short! Length ball, on off. Deepak Hooda makes room for himself and punches it uppishly to short extra cover. The fielder there carries the ball on the bounce.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length, outside off. Deepak Hooda stays on the back foot and smashes it powerfully to long on for a boundary. A much-needed one for them!
