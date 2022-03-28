Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Hardik Pandya drives it crisply but straight to cover.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Hardik Pandya punches it to extra cover.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya punches it towards cover.
Lucknow have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the impact it outside leg. So, the original decision stands.
4.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That was going way down leg! Good-length ball, around middle and leg and nipping back in late. Hardik Pandya misses his flick and gets pinged on his pad. Lucknow appeal but the umpire says no! KL Rahul opts for a review but the Ball Tracker shows that the impact was outside leg and the ball would have missed the leg stump. Lucknow burn their review.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, jagging back in from middle. Hardik Pandya misses hsi flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls away towards short fine leg.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHIPPED! Avesh errs in line as well as length, a full ball, around leg. Hardik whips it off his pads and the ball races away to the deep mid-wicket fence.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide, outside off. Wade sits back and cuts it hard past the diving fielder at cover-point for a boundary. 10 runs off the over!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Mohsin goes full and outside off. Hardik Pandya drives it towards KL Rahul at mid off who fumbles and the batters cross ends.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Hardik Pandya gets forward and blocks it out.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is another full ball, around middle. Hardik sits back and flicks it with disdain through the vacant square leg region for another boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. Hardik Pandya drives it back to the bowler who half-stops it. The ball rolls towards mid off.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Matthew Wade looks to cut but it takes the underedge and rolls towards third man for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around off. Hardik Pandya leans and pushes it back to the bowler. End of an eventful over from Dushmantha Chameera!
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HARDIK PANDYA MEANS BUSINESS! A well-controlled pull shot from the skipper now! A bumper, around middle and leg. Hardik gets low and pulls it along the ground behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely timed! A length ball, angling in from off. Hardik Pandya prods and works it past mid on for a brace.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Hardik Pandya pushes it to the mid off fielder.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! The skipper has announced himself in style! Chameera looks for a yorker but ends up serving a half-volley, around middle and leg. Hardik flicks it through square leg and gets off the mark with a boundary.
Hardik Pandya walks out to bat.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Dushmantha Chameera is breathing fire at the moment! He gets his second wicket and this was a peach of a delivery to get rid of Shankar! A very full ball, almost a yorker-length delivery, around off. Vijay Shankar sits back and tries to dig it out. It takes the underedge and the ball shatters onto the stumps. Lucknow are doing what Gujarat did to them with the ball in the Powerplay. Superb bowling from the Sri Lankan and Gujarat are in a spot of bother now!
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! An overpitched ball, around middle and leg. Matthew Wade prods and flicks it behind square on the leg side to bag a boundary.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! This is a good-length ball, angling across the batter. Matthew Wade looks to cut hard but the ball goes past his blade.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Vijay Shankar mistimes his cover drive towards mid on for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! An appeal for LBW but turned down! A full ball, around leg. Matthew Wade misses his flick and gets hit low on his pad. The ball rolls away to the leg side for a leg bye.
1.2 overs (1 Run) This is fuller in length, around off. Vijay Shankar looks to drive but it goes off the thick inside edge behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Avesh starts with a length ball, around off. Matthew Wade defends it to the off side and takes a quick single. Wade is off the mark!
Avesh Khan will operate from the other end.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Shorter in length, outside off. Vijay Shankar punches it off the back foot past the mid off fielder for a brace. 7 runs and a wicket off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Chameera runs in and serves a well-directed bumper, around off. Vijay Shankar tries to pull at first and then looks to duck underneath. The ball zips past his blade.
0.4 over (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Vijay Shankar stays back and keeps it out.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angling down leg. Vijay Shankar misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
Vijay Shankar walks out to bat at No.3.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The Sri Lankan strikes straightaway and Gujarat lose a wicket early on in the innings! Chameera bangs it into the deck, around off. Shubman Gill skips down the track and looks to go over extra cover. It goes off the top edge, in the air towards the point region. Deepak Hooda settles under it and takes a really good catch. Exactly the kind of start that Lucknow would have wanted!
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Shubman Gill tucks it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Chameera starts with a length ball, around leg. Gill tries to flick but he misses. The ball ricochets off his thigh pad and runs away to the fine leg fence. Gujarat are underway!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Gujarat Titans, chasing a target of 159, are 39/2. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.