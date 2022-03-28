Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
1.2 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side again, at 132 clicks, on middle. Quinton de Kock flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, wide outside off. Quinton de Kock goes for the drive but drags it back to the bowler off the inner half.
Varun Aaron to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Evin Lewis goes for the pull shot but does not time it well at all. He was a bit early on that and gets hit on the body. A terrific first over from Mohammed Shami. A wicket of KL Rahul and just 2 runs off it.
0.5 over (0 Run) In the channel outside off, fuller. Evin Lewis prods and defends.
0.4 over (1 Run) Hits the good length, on off. Quinton de Kock taps it to cover and sets off for a single. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Lucknow would not want to lose another wicket here.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling in on middle. Quinton de Kock defends it off the front foot towards covers.
0.2 over (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Evin Lewis works it to backward square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
Evin Lewis walks in at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a start from Mohammed Shami! Good-length ball, on the fourth stump channel. The ball moves away late and sharply from KL Rahul. He covers the line and tries to block it with a dead bat but gets beaten by the swing. The ball goes past the outside edge and carries through to Matthew Wade. The Gujarat team is very excited and appeal for catch but the umpire is unmoved. Mohammed Shami was very adamant that he has got his man and convinces Hardik Pandya to opt for the review. Replay rolls in and UltraEdge catches a spike indeed. Clear deflection there and KL Rahul has to depart for a golden duck. A dream start for Gujarat.
Review! Hardik Pandya has opted for a review for caught behind! Some movement early on for Mohammed Shami and Gujarat think that KL Rahul has nicked it. The UltraEdge rolls in and it shows that there is a clear spike as the ball passes the bat. The on-field decision needs to be overturned!
We are all set for the game to begin! The match officials have made their way out to the middle and they are followed by the players of Gujarat. Out comes the opening pair of Lucknow. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are at the crease. Mohammed Shami has the new ball in his hand. Let's play says the umpire.
Rashid Khan is up for a quick chat. He says that he is excited for new challenges, new team and a new captain. Tells that he always enjoys new things and he is looking forward to it. Mentions that he just have the same mind but new jersey, team and skills and is so happy to be back here in India and the tournament is happening here. Says that most importantly some crowd is here too so it's great to see and he is looking forward to the competition and enjoy the skills and talent. Tells that it's always great to have the Purple Cap but more than that he will just have in mind that the team needs his effort. Says definitely it's been a long time since he had that cap on his head, it was in 2017 in his second game but since then he never had that cap. Says it will be a great feeling to have that.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann and Matthew Hayden are near the pitch. Swann says that it's a brand new pitch and two brand new franchises making their debut. Informs that the pitch has moved two strips across from game one, so on one side the square boundary is only 59 meters and on the other side is 70 meters. Matthew Hayden tells that there is a slight difference from Match 1 - it looks very dry and has a lot of grass from that first game. Rashid Khan will come into play since it is quite dry and it has lost its tack. Mentions that there are a few cracks opening up too. Dew is a huge factor so both the captains would love to chase.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says that they would have bowled first well as dew plays a crucial part at Wankhede. Adds that it will be important that they enjoy their first game and express themselves on the field. Tells that they are very excited to get going and the new franchise gives them a good opportunity to enjoy the tournament. Mentions that the three overseas players are Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera.
Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Gujarat, says that they will bowl first. Mentions that they want to see how the wicket is playing and check if there is any dew. Tells that it is special to play at Wankhede and says he has played a lot of matches there. Mentions that the boys will play with full freedom and informs there is no pressure on them. Says that it's a different role, different team but the feeling is same. Informs that Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan and David Miller are their four overseas players.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron.
TOSS - Gujarat has won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Both franchises would be happy to start their campaign against a new outfit but they would be aware that they can't take too much time to find their feet. It's going to be a cracking encounter and it will give us the first real indication of what a 10-team league is going to be like. Can Gujarat get a 'shubh aarambh'? Or will Lucknow come out as giants over them? We shall find out. Stick around for the toss and team news.
The KL Rahul-led Lucknow side has fared well at the auction. They have got Quinton de Kock to partner Rahul at the top while they have a well-rounded and flexible set of all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jason Holder. However, Stoinis and Holder won't be available in this match. They still have plenty of options to fill those places. Playing their first match, they would want to put their best foot forward and start their season with a win.
All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya who will be making his captaincy debut with Gujarat. Rashid Khan, the vice-captain and Shubman Gill are his trump cards. Their strength lies in their bowling attack which boasts the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Dominic Drakes to name a few. They have a powerful squad and good all-round options as well. With a lot of fresh hopes, they will be keen to start their campaign with a win
Hello, hello, hello! It's time for the game of debuts as two newbies, Gujarat and Lucknow will go face to face in match 4 of the Indian T20 League. It's KLassy Rahul vs Kung Fu Pandya. Plenty will be on the line for the two as they aim to outline an early impression in this league. The teams might be new but the players would be aware of the standards having been associated with the cash-rich league in some form or the other in the yesteryears. Despite being given the tag as the newcomers, both teams have the capacity to light up the stage on any given day and we promise you, a thrilling game beckons at the Wankhede Stadium.
... Match Day ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 1.3 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 7/1. The live updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.