MS Dhoni is one of the coolest and calmest players in the game and he thrives under the most challenging situations. Such was the case against Mumbai Indians on Thursday as Dhoni helped Chennai Super Kings register a three-wicket win over the five-time champions in the 33rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. CSK needed 17 runs off the final over and the equation came down to 16 off 4 balls, but Dhoni nonchalantly took his side over the line. Dhoni smashed Jaydev Unadkat for 6,4,2 and 4 as CSK registered their second win of the season.

Anand Mahindra hailed the finish by Dhoni and he termed it as "awesome". "Well, all I can say is that I'm glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! #MSDhoni Awesome finish," he tweeted.

Dhoni had walked out to bat in the 15th over of the innings when Ambati Rayudu lost his wicket. Initially, Dhoni was rotating the strike and Dwaine Pretorius was hitting the big shots, but as soon as the Proteas all-rounder perished in the final over, Dhoni took over.

Needing a four off the final ball of the game, Dhoni shuffled across and placed the ball perfectly. Mumbai Indians had no fielder in the deep and fine leg was up.

The entire CSK contingent came charging down to the middle to congratulate the former CSK skipper after the match had ended. Jadeja even bowed down as Dhoni was making his way to the dugout.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/7 after CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with three wickets. Choudhary dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis.

Tilak Varma top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a knock of 51 off 43 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

With this win, CSK now have four points and they are placed ninth in the points table. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom after having lost all their seven games.