Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of making the playoffs received a big setback after their 54-run loss to Punjab Kings meant that they remain on 14 points with just one match remaining for them. RCB's net run-rate also suffered and this could be a big problem with quite a few teams breathing down their necks in the race for the playoffs. On Friday, two RCB bowlers had a nightmare -- Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood. While the Australian has been impressive all season, and the performance against PBKS was probably just a blip, Siraj has been poor throughout IPL 2022.

The Indian fast bowler has taken eight wickets in 13 matches but more worryingly for RCB, he has an economy rate of 9.82.

On Friday, as well, Siraj was taken for 36 runs off his first two overs, with captain Faf du Plessis not calling upon his services again in the match. The fact that was retained by RCB for a whopping Rs 7 crore and his performance thereafter for the team, has not gone down too well with some fans.

This Siraj is one of the main reason for our season this year...I mean man you are intl bowler...4-5 matches understood but not even improving being a retained guy.



Drop him bring Chama Milind in..#RCBvPBKS https://t.co/iL05T7F1IE — (@KaptaanSparroow) May 13, 2022

RCB after retaining Siraj instead of Chahal pic.twitter.com/b6b9BaoB4R — one tribe (@onetribepost) May 14, 2022

While it was a one very bad game for Hazlewood, who's season ER went up to 7.88 from 6.81 after today, Siraj has been quite poor this season. 5 times he has went for 10 RPO this season, and his overall economy for the season now is 9.82. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 13, 2022

Mo Siraj has been conceded 442 runs 45 overs with economy of 9.82 and taken 8 wickets only with average 55.25 in this season so far.

Its going to be the one of the worst season for any international bowler.

Really felt disappointed — Anurag Jain (@HonestCric8Fan) May 13, 2022

Mohammed Siraj got an award for fastest ball of the match...it got smashed for six. I love IPL silly end of game awards — Nick (@nickcricket) May 13, 2022

Stop playing siraj and give others a chance. This is why rcb will always fail and continue to fail. Management team go for egos and superstars who aren't in form — Saurabh badhya (@deprezzedszn) May 13, 2022

Next year if you retain this man siraj I'm gonna sue you @RCBTweets — Kohli declining era (@Prernuuuuxxxx) May 13, 2022

#Siraj is clearly waste for #RCB this whole season and we should admit that.

Giving runs in the Powerplay

Giving rusn in the Middle Overs

Giving runs in the Death Overs@iamsidkaul should come now or else it's over for #RCB — Vigilante (@mrvigilantee) May 13, 2022

How much more awful does Siraj have to be this season for him to hold a drop? Stupse — Marissa Chandler (@Rissa91_07) May 13, 2022

If you ever think that you are brainless just remember that RCB released yuzi to retain Siraj. — (@Karan__18) May 13, 2022

Siraj trouble for Rcb and harshal for PBKS pic.twitter.com/GoHxZNNSnI — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) May 13, 2022

RCB kept on playing Siraj and not giving chance to Sid Kaul. Atleast ek do matches ke liye to isko bitha dete. Itna backing karna bhi theek nahi hai. Siraj can't even understand how bad he is bowling. — Shivanand (@ShivasRegal007) May 13, 2022

As compared to Siraj, other RCB frontline bowlers have in fact done quite well.

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the current Purple Cap holder, having taken 23 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 7.48. After him is last season's Harshal Patel Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel, who has taken 18 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.72.

Hazlewood has 13 wickets to his name in just nine matches and an economy rate of 7.88.

Promoted

Glenn Maxwell too has been productive with the ball in hand, taking five wickets in just 17 overs bowled and an economy rate of 7.05.

Compare that to Siraj, who has bowled 45 overs, and his average of 55.25 is among the worst for bowlers that have bowled over 20 overs this season.