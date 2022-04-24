Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has hailed Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul as a dynamic player who is going to bear the fruits of success in the years to come because he has matured way beyond his age. KL Rahul has been scoring runs for fun in the ongoing IPL 2022 and the explosive right-handed batter is second after Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler in the Orange Cap standings. Praising the 30-year-old batter's belligerent knocks in IPL 2022, Pietersen stated it's never easy for a player to consistently do well for every franchise but the star India cricketer is doing it year after year.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Pietersen said: "He's such a dynamic player and that's going to bear the fruit of his success for many a year. To continue scoring runs for different franchises is a damn hard (thing) to do because there's so much pressure going into these new franchises. There's so much pressure on you when you get bought for such big money."

"But when you have technique as solid as his, you've got a mindset as good as his, and you're calm as much as he's calm. And you can hear that in the way he talks to us. His presence of mind is so calm. He's matured way beyond his age. He'll just be proud of what he does and he'll have to continue to make sure that he focuses on his job because captaincy aside, franchise aside, his team does well when he's scored big runs," he added.

In a desperate lunge for their opening win of the tournament, one of the most successful teams in its antiquity, Mumbai Indians will be taking the arena with newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday who have so far shown pretty decent form despite a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game.