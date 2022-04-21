Delhi Capitals (DC) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. The Rishabh Pant-led side are currently sixth in the standings with six points from six fixtures, including three wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, Rajasthan are third in the IPL 2022 Points Table with eight points from six games (four wins and two losses).

When will the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, April 22.

Where will the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match?

THe DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs RR IPL 2022 match will be live streamed via Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)