Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A shorter one outside off, Pant leaves the ball towards the keeper.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Shorter and outside off, Pant steps out and slashes but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, left alone.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full-length delivery on off, Pant cuts it through point. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Powell works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) A fuller one on leg, Powell flicks it towards deep square leg. A misfield there by the fielder which costs the team a couple of runs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Darts it on middle, Powell plays it towards long on region and gets a single.
Rovman Powell is the new man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a beauty from Ravi Bishnoi! He gets an important wicket. Delhi lose two in quick succession. The googly, it lands outside off and turns back in. Lalit does not pick it, he looks to drive down the ground but leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and hits the stumps.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flatter one just outside off, Pant opens up and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliant from Krunal in the end! This is short and outside off, it is cut past point. The fielder in the deep, runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. The ball seems to be rolling back towards the ropes, he gets back on his feet and in the end, manages to stop it with his feet just before it crosses the ropes.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on middle, Yadav eases it towards mid off for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on middle. Pant advances down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter delivery on middle. Yadav goes back and works it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pant skips down the track and drills it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery on off. Pant blocks it out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Yadav works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Lalit Yadav walks in at number 5.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Krishnappa Gowtham breaks the partnership straightaway! A flatter delivery, around off. Marsh makes a bit of room and looks to hit it towards the extra-cover region. However, he gets the outside edge of his blade and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps takes a sharp catch. There is an appeal and the umpire takes some time to raise his finger. He does eventually and Marsh walks back disappointed. Well, well, well! UltraEdge shows that there was no edge on it and the Delhi camp cannot believe that Marsh walked and did not take the review. Could this be a mistake that costs Delhi the game?
6.6 overs (0 Run) A flat and quicker delivery, outside off. Pant looks to cut it away but misses. 123 needed now from 78 balls!
6.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quciker delivery, around off. Marsh punches it to covers. The fielder there does well and keeps it to just a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mis-field by Krishnappa Gowtham has allowed another boundary! Short and outside off. Marsh cuts it to sweeepr cover. Krishnappa Gowtham runs to his left and reaches the ball but lets the ball go through him into the fence.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery, outside off. Pant cuts it to point for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pant first thinks of charging down the ground but Bishnoi serves this wide outside off. So Pant resists and leaves it alone.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Marsh creams it to sweeper cover for a single.
DRINKS! Well, after how the first three overs went, nobody expected Delhi to counter-attack in that fashion. Skipper, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh have made full use of the fielding restrictions as even after losing two early wickets, Delhi continue to be the highest-scoring side in the Powerplay, The match is now more evenly balanced and this break might have come at the right time for Lucknow and now they can compose themselves and get back on track. It is always a matter of wickets and the scoring rate slows down automatically. For Delhi though, these two need to continue their partnership for as long as possible.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Lovely shot but just a single. A full ball, on middle. Marsh drives it to long on for a single. 17 runs from the over! Delhi are 66/2 after the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, around off. Pant dabs it right of point for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Pant does what he always does! A fullish delivery, on off. Pant leans forward and creams it through covers for a boundary. Fifty partnership up in just 16 balls!
5.3 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Marsh drives it to long on for a single. Good batting this, a single after some mighty blows.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is huge! Its hit the top tier on the biggest boundary on the ground. 97 metres hit this. A short delivery on middle. Marsh hangs on the back foot and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is what Marsh can do! A length delivery, outside off. It is a leg-cutter. Marsh waits for it and slaps it through point for a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 196, are 94/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.