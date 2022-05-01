Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on middle, Rahul eases it towards mid wicket and gets a single. He keeps his strike.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone a long way! This is right in the arc, full and on middle, Rahul clears his front leg and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. They are taking Kuldeep to the cleaners here.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Now Hooda takes one as he eases this down to long on.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of 'catch it' from Rishabh Pant behind the stumps but this has been hit very hard. A fuller one on middle, Hooda drives it over covers. The ball goes into the ropes for a boundary.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Rahul somehow managed to sweep that! On middle, he slips as he tries to play it, still manages to get it through square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery, Hooda sweeps it on the full and through square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on middle, Rahul pushes it towards mid off.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Hooda comes down the track yet again, the length is shortened again, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Rahul slaps it through covers and takes one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length and on middle, Hooda plays it towards mid on for a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been hit like a rocket! What a shot! Flatter and outside off, this is hammered through extra cover and it races away to the fence. Superb shot.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on off, Hooda eases it towards point.
DRINKS! It has been a good start for Lucknow and their skipper, Rahul is again looking well set for a big one. Shardul Thakur got rid of Quinton de Kock but not before the opening partnership led the foundation. Hooda is looking positive in the crease too and it is upto Delhi now to take wickets in these middle overs to stem the run flow.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a shortish length and slower through the air. Hooda knocks it down to long off for yet another single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and turning into KL Rahul who works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Very full, on leg stump and Hooda flicks it through square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched and punished. This is a half-volley outside off and Hooda creams it in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter, on off. This is pushed towards covers for one.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul greets Kuldeep Yadav with a sumptuous straight drive. This is floated up very full and on off stump. Rahul goes deep and drills it back past the bowler. Shardul Thakur slides in from long off and tries to stop it with his feet but it is a boundary.
Kuldeep Yadav, the star of this season for Delhi is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On off, played through the cover region for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Axar sees Hooda using his feet and drags his length back a bit. Hooda forces the ball down to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads and this is just eased through mid-wicket for one by Rahul.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, on off. Rahul gets an inside edge back onto the deck as he looks to work it away through covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into middle and leg by Axar. Rahul pushes it towards short cover.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up full and around off, this is driven towards sweeper cover for a single.
Will we see another over from Shardul Thakur after a wicket in his first over? No, Pant decides to go for a spinner and brings Axar Patel back into the attack. Patel gave away just 3 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around middle Hooda wrists it towards square leg and picks up a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Lucknow are sitting pretty with 57/1!
5.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out by Hooda.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A touch fuller and on the pads. Hooda clips it away through mid-wicket and calls for two straight away and they get it with ease in the end.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, on a righter line on off stump. Hooda nudges it out on the leg side.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Deepak Hooda. Pace on this time and slanted across off, Hooda pierces the gap between point and backward and finds the fence.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled across the left-hander. Rahul rocks back and plays it through cover-point for a single. 50 comes up for Lucknow.
