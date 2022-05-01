Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, that is all we have from this game. The second game of this Super Sunday between Chennai and Hyderabad is already underway. So switch tabs and enjoy another fascinating contest. Cheers!
Mohsin Khan is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his brilliant spell (4-0-16-4).
For Lucknow, they began well but had no answers to the counter-attack by Pant and Marsh. Bishnoi though did really well in the middle overs. Krishnappa Gowtham was also decent and got a big wicket of Mitchell Marsh. However, Mohsin Khan was the star for Lucknow. He was absolutely brilliant and got wickets when mattered for his side. Have to say, he is the reason for his team's win in this game.
After putting on a big score on the board, they managed to get two the Delhi openers early. Then, Mitchell Marsh and Pant counter-attacked. They put on a decent stand in no time and took Delhi on top. Marsh fell but Pant continued along with Powell. They once again took Delhi in a good position but once Pant fell, Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel did try their best towards the end but it was not enough.
What a game of cricket! Absolutely brilliant! In the end, it is Lucknow who have bagged the two points. They managed to keep their cool in crunch situations in this game and have come out on top.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Axar Patel finishes it off with a maximum but sadly for Delhi it is not enough! It is a low full toss on off. Patel stays deep in his crease and gets under it this time. He tonks it over long on for a maximum. However, it is the Lucknow camp that is rejoicing as they have won this game by 6 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) This is it, another dot ball! A very full delivery, on off. Patel hits it hard but straight to long off. So no single taken and now 13 needed from the last delivery.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel does not take a single and now Delhi need 13 runs from 2 balls! Two maximum needed for a Super Over! A fuller delivery, on off. Patel drills it to long on and they decide to not take a single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! A very good ball by Marcus Stoinis! He nails a yorker on off. All Patel could manage is to hit it back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A good yorker this time, outside off. Yadav digs it out to deep cover for a single. 13 needed from 4 balls!
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Marcus Stoinis goes for a wide yorker, outside off. Yadav leaves it alone. The umpire calls it wide.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...what a shot! This game is still not over, folks! What a start to the over! A shorter delivery, outside off. Yadav gets across and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. Just over the ropes but good enough for Delhi. 15 needed from 5 now!
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yes, he does! A maximum for Delhi and they now need 21 runs from the last over! Poor bowling this by Dushmantha Chameera, it is a full ball, on leg. Patel just uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A full delivery on middle. Yadav hits it to left of long on for a single. Can Axar finish this over with a boundary?
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot from Kuldeep Yadav! A very important boundary for Delhi! Short delivery on off. Yadav pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region and one bounce into the fence.
Axar Patel looks in some pain here. There seems to be some issue on his right hip and he is getting some treatment now. He is fine and ready to resume.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A shorter length delivery, around leg. Patel pulls it to fine leg for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) This is full and around leg. Patel flicks it towards fine leg. Ravi Bishnoi in the deep runs to his left and dives to save two crucial runs for his team. Just two runs for Delhi.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Yadav dabs it towards the off side for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and 36 needed now from 12 balls! Almost a yorker, around leg. Patel flicks it through the backward square leg region for a boundary.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery, on off. Patel hits it down the ground and comes back for the second run. However, if Holder would have collected the throw cleanly, Kuldeep Yadav was gone as he was well out of his crease.
17.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A full toss but below the waist height this, around off. Patel looks to hit it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads and there is an appeal. However, the umpire says no and Lucknow reviews it. The replays roll in and the Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the stumps. Dot ball in the end!
17.3 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery that is angled across the batter. Yadav steers it to deep backward point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Ohh..just away from Holder! A slower length ball, around off. Patel tries to power it towards the leg side. Miscues it completely and the ball goes in the air towards mid off. Holder runs behind to take the catch but the ball just falls away from him. A single taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Patel goes deep in his crease and hits it left of Holder annd comes back for the second run as the ball goes towards long on.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Yadav whips it to deep backward square leg and gets a couple. 46 runs needed from 18 balls now as only four runs came from this over with two big wickets.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Yadav dabs it to point.
Kuldeep Yadav is the new man in.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket and another catch for Krunal Pandya! Mohsin Khan has turned the game on its head. 48 needed from 20 balls now and another big-hitter departs. A length delivery and it is a slower ball again. Outside off and Thakur gets across and sweeps it. However, he finds Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket and he takes the catch with ease. Lucknow right on the top now.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Patel steers it to deep backward point for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Thakur works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shardul Thakur is the next batter in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mohsin Khan with another big blow to Delhi! This is a huge, huge wicket! Khan goes short on off. Powell pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He hits it hard but fails to get the elevation. Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket takes a good catch. Powell was the dangerman and credit should be given to Mohsin Khan who has bowled a good off-pace slower bouncer under pressure. Delhi now need 50 from 23 balls!
Mohsin Khan is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding from Deepak Hooda and he has saved a couple of runs for his team. Very full and outside off, Axar Patel drills it right back past the bowler. Hooda runs to his left from long off and pulls it back in. 50 needed now off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and angled on the pads, Powell flicks it through square leg for one. The batters think about the second but decide against it.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and Patel pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for one. He seems unhappy with that shot though.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, trying to take it outside the swinging arc but Holder spills it way wide.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower bumper this time from Jason Holder, over middle stump. Powell mistimes the pull shot and picks up a single towards deep mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rovman Powell holds the key here for Delhi and he picks up yet another boundary. Full and wide, Powell throws his hands at it and gets it over backward point for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off. This is driven towards sweeper cover for just a single.
