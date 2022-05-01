Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Lucknow lost Quinton de Kock early but Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul put up a fine stand to lay the platform. Hooda played as the aggressor and Rahul played the second fiddle. Both got to their half tons. Rahul continued after the departure of Hooda. Stoinis however, did not fulfill his role, he was probably sent to go big but did not strike at the strike rate his team would have liked. At one stage, above 200 looked possible but Lucknow have fallen below the 200-run mark.
Delhi have managed to pull things back nicely but Lucknow will be pretty pelased with the score they have on the board, especially in a day game, this is not going to be an easy chase.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single to end but the final over did bring 15 runs for Lucknow. Mustafizur Rahman nails the wide yorker and Pandya can only bunt it out on the off side. Single taken. Lucknow end with 195/3!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, driven towards deep point for a run.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Marcus Stoinis was having a slow day at the office but Mustafizur Rahman has offered him a gift here. Right in the slot and this is smoked well over the long on fence for a huge hit. Stoinis also gets past 1000 runs in the Indian T20 League.
19.3 overs (1 Run) gets the wide yorker in this time and Pandya can only squeeze it down to third man for a single.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Mustafizur Rahman switches to 'round the wicket and delivers a low full toss outside off. Pandya drives it through extra cover and picks up an easy brace.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide again, just beyond the tramline and Delhi have been guilty of bowling way too many wides today.
19.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too full and way too wide from the Fizz this time. Wide called.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Lalit Yadav is having a mixed day in the field and a misfield from him allows the extra run. This is full and wide, Pandya slashes it towards deep point for a couple of runs.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off stump. Pandya forces it down to long on for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Slower delivery, around leg stump. Krunal Pandya turns it behind square on the leg side and picks up a couple of runs.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, wide called.
Krunal Pandya is the next man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Lalit Yadav makes amends for his earlier drop and pulls off a stunner! Shardul Thakur bangs it in a bit and pushes it wider. KL Rahul goes after it and hits it flat and hard towards the cover-point fence. The ball seems to be flying over Yadav's head but he times his jump to perfection and snatches it out of thin air. Rahul departs after yet another classy knock.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is intentional yet again from KL Rahul and he is displaying his full array of shots here. Full and wide, almost a yorker. Rahul slashes at it but just at the last second, opens the face of the bat and the ball flies over the third man fence for a maximum.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single but Marcus Stoinis survives! A low full toss, around off. Stoinis crunches it straight to Prithvi Shaw at extra cover but Shaw's throw is a bit wide. Thakur also fails to flick it onto the stumps and Stoinis gets through for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur tries to slide it into the pads of Marcus Stoinis but spills it down the leg side. Wided.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Thakur takes pace off the ball as well. Rahul heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
Shardul Thakur is back on. He has picked two wickets in his three overs so far.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Rahman gets in the wide yorker and Stoinis tries his best to reach it, only to bunt it back onto the deck.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle, pushed through extra cover for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Skillful from KL Rahul. Full and on the stumps, Rahul gets inside the line of the ball and reverse-flicks it to the left of short third man and picks up a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length this time, around leg stump and this time Stoinis has muscled it on the bounce towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Off-pace, full and wide. Rahul goes inside-out over the point region and collects a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Lalit Yadav who is generally a brilliant fielder has dropped a dolly. Mustafizur Rahman floats it up around leg stump and Marcus Stoinis chips it towards the mid-wicket fence. Yadav runs in and maybe runs in a bit too much as he ends up spilling it. Single taken.
Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-14-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Apart from the maximum, it was a fairly good over from Sakariya. Full and straight, driven through wide mid on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower one, slanted across the right-hander. Stoinis looks to cut but misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent comeback delivery from Sakariya. A perfect yorker, close to the off pole. Rahul squeezes it towards point for a quick single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul is in sublime touch. Full and wide again from Sakariya. Rahul just opens the face of the bat and lifts it all the way over the cover fence for a biggie.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, outside off. Stoinis drives it firmly towards extra cover where Prithvi Shaw fumbles and allows an easy single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted slower ball, this is spilled way beyond the tramline and a wide is called.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Sakariya nails the yorker on middle and Rahul can only jam it out through extra cover for a single.
Chetan Sakariya (3-0-33-0) is back on to finish his spell.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Comes back over the wicket and serves this full on middle. Rahul sweeps but gets the inside edge of his blade to short fine leg. A single taken. Just 3 from the over!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Yadav goes 'round the wicket and bangs it short angling into leg. Marcus Stoinis goes back and pulls it aerially but short of deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Goes quicker and around off. Marcus Stoinis goes back and punches it to the fielder at extra-cover in the ring.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and slightly shorter on middle. Marcus Stoinis works it to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up delivery that pitches on off and turns in. Marcus Stoinis defends it off the front foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery on leg. Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
