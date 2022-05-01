Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is turned through mid-wicket for a single. 61 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 'Catch it' is the call but the catch can only be taken in the crowd. Flatter delivery, around off. Axar Patel slogs it all the way over the wide long on fence for a huge hit.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) This is pushed wider by Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel drives it with the spin through extra cover for a couple of runs.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off and Axar Patel pushes it right back to the bowler. Another dot ball!
14.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Axar keeps it out and with every dot ball, the pressure will continue to build on the batting side.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Around off and skidding through, this is nudged towards point but there's yet another misfield and the batters race back for two.
DRINKS! Lucknow have done well to take five wickets here. However, Delhi is still in it as Powell is looking dangerous in the middle and there is some batting to follow still. If Lucknow can get rid of Powell, then they will be right in the driver's seat. They need to field well though than they have done so far while Delhi need Powell to stay till the end. Ravi Bishnoi (3-0-17-1) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Good change of pace. Back of a length, angled into the body. Powell tucks it through square leg for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Chameera comes 'round the wicket to the left-hander and angles in a full ball on middle. Axar Patel drives it through mid on and rotates the strike.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Powell dabs it down towards point and does get the single this time.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pacy delivery, full and wide, Rovman Powell looks to go hard over extra cover but misses the ball completely.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Powell nudges it down with soft hands towards backward point.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mohsin Khan strikes! This young man has been so impressive so far and now picks up a big wicket of the Delhi skipper, Rishabh Pant. It is a full and straight delivery on middle. Pant looks to work it away towards the leg side without much foot movement. The ball sneaks through his bat and pad and shatters the stumps. A huge wicket for Lucknow! Can this be a turning point in the game? Have to say, Lucknow slightly ahead in the game now. 76 needed in 42.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just short! Outside off, a slower one. Powell looks to go downtown, this goes off the outer half, third man runs in, dives forward but it lands just short. A single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A shorter one on off, Pant opens up and hits it over square leg and takes a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Pant guides it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, left alone.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and on middle, slightly shorter, Pant tries to hit it but misses.
Mohsin Khan (2-0-5-1) comes back into the attack.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fuller one on middle, Powell with a straight drive. The ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary. Rovman Powell is on fire.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is even bigger. From around the wicket, this is full and on middle, this is heaved over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone all the way! Shorter and on middle, Powell rocks back and pulls it hard and well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 100 up and a much-needed big shot.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on middle, Pand hits it towards point and gets a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Pant cuts but to point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Powell pulls, it goes more off the inner half towards short fine leg for one.
Krishnappa Gowtham (1-0-5-1) is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A flatter one outside off and it is a bit short. Pant goes back and slaps it hard. However, it goes towards KL Rahul at covers. It is travelling fast and Rahul spills it. The fielding from Lucknow has not been good today and this is another costly miss.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Well fielded in the end! Shorter and outside off, Pant cuts, it goes towards point where it lands in front of him. He stops it well.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A run now! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot in a row. Flatter one on off, Powell eases it towards covers.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is cut to point.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on off, Powell tries to flick it over long on but misses.
