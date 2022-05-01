Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! An appeal from Shardul Thakur but it races away towards the boundary. Thakur goes full and around leg. Marcus Stoinis looks to flick it away but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is an appeal but the umpire is not interested and in the meanwhile the ball goes away towards the fine leg fence.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Marcus Stoinis blocks it out.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Marcus Stoinis is off the blocks straightaway with a boundary! Back of a length, around off. Marcus Stoinis punches it through the extra-cover region for a boundary.
DRINKS! Well, Lucknow have really had a brilliant middle phase with Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul adding on a huge stand of 95-runs which has just been broken. With power-hitters itching to have a go, Lucknow have a chance of surpassing 200 and Delhi desperately need to keep picking up wickets in the final phase of the innings to keep the score within their reach. Also, Marcus Stoinis is the new man in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Brilliant delivery by Thakur and that brings Hooda's stay at the crease to an end. Thakur bowls a yorker on off. Hooda looks to dig it out. He does that but ends up hitting it straight to Shardul Thakur. He takes a good catch on his follow-through. The umpires decide to check whether it is a bump ball or not and replays show that it off the bottom of the blade and straight into the hands of Thakur. So Hooda has to walk back and Lucknow lose their second. Fantastic knock from Hooda comes to an end.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Thakur goes full again on middle. Hooda heaves it off the inside half of his blade to deep square leg for a couple.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Rahul covers the line of the ball and slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another good ball and just a single. A very full delivery on off. Rahul only manages to push it towards the off side for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A risky single but fifty for Deepak Hooda! A very good knock and it has also helped Rahul to play his natural game. It is a full ball, on off. Hooda pushes it to covers and sets off for a single. The fielder throws it to Chetan Sakariya at the bowler's end who whips the bails off. However, Hooda is comfortably inside his crease.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker this time, on off. Rahul opens the face of his blade and it goes towards sweeper cover for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good slower delivery! It is outside off and fullish in length. Rahul goes chasing for it but misses.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, around off at 126.1 kph. Hooda drives it to covers for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Rahul eases it through point and takes a single. 50 up for KL Rahul. Another fabulous knock from him.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is yet again very wide outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to this one.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Shorter in length and outside off, Rahul waits and then cuts it behind point on the off side for a boundary. He really waited on that one and played it brilliantly.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one very wide outside off, left alone.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good running! A full toss, this is driven but to covers. Shaw there picks the ball and throws it to Thakur, who fails to collect it cleanly but the ball drops on the stumps. Hooda makes it in though.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, slightly shorter on off, Hooda plays it towards slip. He wanted to take a run but runs back to the strike. The ball went straight towards the fielder.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is way too short, well wide, left alone. Pant is just not happy.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shorter in length and outside off, Hooda slaps it through covers for a couple.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Rahul plays it towards point and rotates his strike.
Shardul Thakur (1-0-8-1) is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on! Shorter and outside off, Hooda slashes but misses.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Fuller and on middle, this is driven back towards the bowler, he takes his leg out to his left and makes a good stop.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! On a good length on leg, Rahul flicks it over the fine leg for a maximum. This partnership is looking unbreakable.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!! A full-length delivery on off, Hooda drives it over extra cover. The ball goes behind the ropes for a one bounce boundary.
Chetan Sakariya is back into the attack. He went for 16 is his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on middle, Hooda plays it through point and gets a single. He keeps his strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked through square leg.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another clean strike from Deepak Hooda. A flatter one on middle, Hooda opens up and smokes it over long on for a maximum.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, left alone. Axar is not happy with the wide given again.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Axar slides this one into middle stump. Hooda looks to slog but decides against it and defends it out.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller one spinning it outside off, Rahul pushes it towards covers and rotates the strike.
