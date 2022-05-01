Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but 17 runs come off Holder's first over! Good length, on middle. Pant taps it towards the cover region.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another big over for Delhi and they are roaring back into the contest. Fullish delivery, outside off and this is driven past the point fielder for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, driven through mid on for a single.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just a flick of the wrist! This is floated down on the pads and Marsh dispatches it over the backward square leg fence for another maximum.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and angled into middle. Marsh blocks it out.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike from Mitchell Marsh! Fullish delivery, angled into middle and Marsh just hits through the line of the ball and smokes it right back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) Misfield and four! Speared in around off stump, Pant drills it towards mid off where Jason Holder lets it through and it will be another boundary for the Delhi skipper. 19 off the over and Delhi have a bit of momentum now.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Rishabh Pant has come out with intent and he is taking Krunal Pandya to the cleaners! On off, Pant steps down the track and muscles it over the long off fence for a maximum.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY BOUNDARY! This is bowled full and wide, Pant dances down then track and gets undone by the pace and he looks to go big downtown but gets an outside edge that runs away into the third man fence.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant is off the mark with a shot of authority. On middle and this is swept hard and over the square leg region for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Quicker and flatter, close to the off stump. Pant looks to cut close to the body but gets beaten past the outside edge.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, darted in at the toes. Marsh clips it through square leg for a single.
Rishabh Pant walks out to the middle now and the stand-in skipper, Krunal Pandya brings himself on.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! David Warner, the other half of the dynamic duo for Delhi departs now and it is a woeful start for them. Just short of a length from Mohsin Khan on middle. Warner short-arm jabs it straight to the man at mid-wicket. Ayush Badoni takes a good sharp and low catch but the umpires just want to make sure that it is a fair catch. The third umpire takes his time to check the replays and concludes that the fingers were underneath and Warner has to depart.
Is this a fair catch? It looks close. The on-field umpires have taken it upstairs. The replays roll in and they confirm that the catch is taken cleanly. So David Warner has to walk back.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up on off stump and bowled just a tad slower. Warner blocks it out.
2.4 overs (1 Run) This is slanted across off and Marsh just steers it past backward point for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around middle. Marsh hangs back and dabs it down towards backward point.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and on leg stump, Marsh heaves it straight to the man at mid on.
2.1 overs (3 Runs) Doesn't get all of it David Warner but still picks up three runs and gets off the mark. This is short and well outside off. Warner fetches it and pulls it through mid-wicket. Ravi Bishnoi gives it a chase from inside the inner ring and does really well to pull it back in.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another pacy delivery, fuller in length and on off stump. Marsh with another solid defensive block.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length again from Chameera, around 143 clicks and this one just tails in a bit into off stump. Marsh gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will make Mitchell Marsh feel good. Short and wide, punched off the back foot through cover-point for a lovely boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, on off and Marsh defends it solidly off the front foot.
Mitchell Marsh walks in at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prithvi Shaw gets a bit ahead of himself and throws his wicket away. Chameera changes his length and bangs it in short around off. Shaw goes after it but is undone by the pace of the ball. The ball takes the top edge and skies up towards the mid-wicket region. Krishnappa Gowtham settles under it and takes a good catch. Dream start for Lucknow, not an ideal one for Delhi though.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone like a tracer bullet! Dushmantha Chameera starts off with a fullish delivery on middle stump at 144.3 kph. Prithvi Shaw hits through the line of the ball and drills it back past the bowler for a boundary, the first of the innings.
Dushmantha Chameera will start from the other end. He was quite sharp in the last game and lets see how he goes about his business today.
0.6 over (0 Run) Top start from Mohsin Khan and only one run comes off the first over. This is on a length and is angled into the body. David Warner looks to tuck it away but gets hit on the pads.
0.5 over (1 Run) Finally, Prithvi Shaw and Delhi are off the mark! Around the top of off, Shaw hangs back and nudges it gently towards square leg for a risky single. The throw comes in at the bowler's end but it is missed and Shaw makes it through.
0.4 over (0 Run) Just short of a length, around off and Shaw plays a tentative push onto the leg side.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the stumps this time and again it's on a length. Shaw can't get it away.
0.2 over (0 Run) Khan switches to over the wicket and goes fuller this time. The ball moves away sharply from Shaw who has a dab at it but misses. No wide called.
0.1 over (0 Run) Mohsin Khan starts from 'round the wicket to Prithvi Shaw and delivers a short ball outside off. Shaw throws his hands at it but can't make a connection.
