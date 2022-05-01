Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
1.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! Chetan Sakariya serves this down the leg side at 122.4 kph. Rahul looks to work it towards the leg side, he misses. Pant fails to collect it cleanly too and a bye is taken.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery this time, on a length, around off. Quinton de Kock cuts it to cover-point without much timing for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Chetan Sakariya lands this one on a length, around off at 131.9 kph. Rahul leans forward and defends it towards the off side for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it to mid on and takes a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rahul dabs it towards point for a single.
Chetan Sakariya, the other left-arm pacer in the Delhi side to share the new ball with Mustafizur Rahman.
0.6 over (0 Run) So 6 runs from the first over! A fullish delivery, around off. Quinton de Kock looks to drive it away but misses.
0.5 over (0 Run) Rahman bowls this full and down the leg side. Quinton de Kock looks to clip it but misses and the ball brushes his pads. Pant dives to his right and does not catch it but half-stops it.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nicely played but a dot ball! A full ball, on middle and Quinton de Kock drives it to mid on.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rahul is off the mark as well! Overpitched delivery on middle and a bit of shape into the batter. Rahul works it right of mid on for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Goes fuller again on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it to mid on for a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock and Lucknow are underway with a boundary! Unlucky for Mustafizur Rahman but Lucknow will take it. It is a full delivery on off. Quinton de Kock looks to drive it towards the off side but gets the inside edge of his blade. The ball goes past the stumps towards the fine leg fence.
We are ready for play! The two umpires make their way out to the middle, followed by the players of Delhi. The dynamic opening pair of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock also stride out to the middle. Mustafizur Rahman has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they don't mind bowling first and tells that this is a new wicket and no one has played in it so lets see how it behaves. Tells that they are focussing on cricket and they are looking to improve. Informs that they are playing an unchanged XI. Mentions that Nortje is coming off well in practice and he is getting back to his best.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says that they will have a bat first as the wicket looks good and they want to put runs on the board. Adds they defended a total last time around and hence, backs the guys to do it again. Adds that mistakes do happen and after the last match they had a chat and the guys are honest enough to accept and try to improve. Informs that Krishnappa Gowtham is in for Avesh Khan because Avesh is still recovering from an injury and Krishnappa Gowtham will come into play against the opposition's left-handers.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham (In place of Avesh Khan), Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Lucknow. They have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen is pitchside. He says that the wicket looks good and talks about the dimensions saying that nowadays the batters don't care about that. Adds that the wickets are getting slower and hence, the pacers need to vary their line and length as well along with the pace. Reckons 160-170 is a good score on this wicket.
Lucknow seem a really balanced unit with a lot of firepower in the batting and the bowling. They are on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to make it 3. Lucknow also got the better of Delhi earlier in the season, so they have a bit of an upper hand. Who will come out on top? Toss and teams in a bit…
Delhi, just haven't clicked as a unit so far. They haven't managed to put in consistent performances. Yes, they have had their issues but they need to start racking up the wins from here on. They'll be confident heading into this fixture and will hope to match their performance from the last game.
On Saturday, we finally saw Mumbai bag its first points of the season. Also, Bangalore lost its third game in a row. That loss now gives Delhi a chance to topple them in the table with a win here. They though are up against a high-flying Lucknow side who can move to second place with a victory. Both the sides head into this game on the back of a win and this promises to be a cracker. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.0 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 22/0. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.