Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they take the field against each other on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match while Lucknow got the better of Punjab Kings. LSG are currently at the third spot in the points table while Delhi Capitals are sixth with 8 points.

When will the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 1.

Where will the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)