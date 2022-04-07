Delhi Capitals have had a mixed bag of IPL 2022 season so far as the franchise recorded a victory in their opening fixture but then they failed to replicate the success and stumbled to a loss against the Gujarat Titans. However, Delhi would be buoyed by the fact that both David Warner and Anrich Nortje are now available and this will provide ample ammunition to the Rishabh Pant-led side. The powerplay batting has been a concern for the Delhi-based franchise and they would hope for Warner to partner Prithvi Shaw at the top and help the franchise to get off to a rollicking start.

Here is what we think should be Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants

1) Prithvi Shaw: The right-handed dasher can take the game away from the opposition within minutes and Delhi would hope for the batter to find his mojo against Lucknow Super Giants and get the team off to a good start.

2) David Warner: The left-handed Australian is finally available for the Delhi Capitals and the fans will be in for a treat if Warner and Shaw start going hell for leather from ball no.1. If Warner comes into the playing XI, then unfortunately Tim Seifert would have to miss out.

3) Mandeep Singh: The right-handed batter has not found his rhythm yet but he can play the perfect second fiddle and he can also take the bowling apart on his day.

4) Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals skipper played a useful knock against Gujarat Titans, but he would hope to stay at the crease for a long haul and play a big innings that can help his franchise win the contest.

5) Lalit Yadav: This young right-handed batter continues to impress with each passing game and he has the right mix of caution and aggression in his game to aid Delhi Capitals' batting lineup at the back end of the innings.

6) Rovman Powell: The big-hitting all-rounder has the capability of changing the game with the bat in hand. He will look to show the power and change the game for his franchise.

7) Axar Patel: Axar has won a game with bat in hand, it is time does so as a bowler, wich is his primary job.

8) Shardul Thakur: On his day, the maverick all-rounder can take the game away with both bat and ball in hand. Termed "Lord" by the fans, he has a knack of being in the thick of things when the going is against his side. Delhi Capitals would hope for the pacer to continue being the game-changer.

9) Anrich Nortje: The Proteas pacer is finally available for the Delhi Capitals and he would mark a return to the field after sitting on the sidelines since the T20 World Cup 2021 due to an injury. His addition will further bolster the bowling lineup of the capitals.

Promoted

10) Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner has had a rebirth of sort this season and showed his class against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. He will look to fox the Lucknow Super Giants' batters and help Delhi Capitals register a win.

11) Mustafizur Rahman: The left-arm seamer is a perfect foil for fast furious Nortje and if he bowls to potential, then Delhi would be certain of not conceding many runs at the death.