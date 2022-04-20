Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has by no means been poor with the bat in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, scoring 144 runs from five matches with a strike rate of 146.94 and average of 36, but he hasn't looked his destructive best either, as he has tried to play with a more circumspect approach while batting. However, former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that he should forget about batting responsibly and just play freely, as that is what brings out the best in him. He also said that it would help him captain the side better as well.

"What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game," Shastri said while speaking on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports.

"Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly," he added.

Shastri went on to say that there were no problems with Pant's batting, but a change in mindset was needed.

"I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just change of mindset that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it," he said.

"There are no half measures. The Rishabh Pant you know is Rishabh Pant where there are no half measures. He plays the high risk shots, he takes his chances and you want him to play in that fashion because that's what brings out the best in him," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in their next match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday.