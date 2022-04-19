Sunrisers Hyderabad's tearaway paceman Umran Malik has been the toast of the cricket fraternity since the start of this season of IPL as he has impressed everyone with express pace and ability to pick up wickets. Umran made his IPL debut last season for SRH and his performances impressed the team management so much that they decided to retain him despite the fact that he has hardly played any domestic cricket for his state Jammu and Kashmir.

Umran started the tournament by picking up 2 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals, but then hit a lean patch, before regaining form against KKR where he finished with figures of 2/27. But it was his final over against Punjab Kings, that catapulted him into the spotlight further as he gave his team the perfect finish and ended with match figures of 4/28.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has been watching Umran since his IPL debut last year and the legendary pacer believes if he keeps himself fit, he'll play for India.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Bishop said, "I've been excited about this guy since I saw him bowl last year. Genuine pace, you cannot go to a supermarket and buy that. You can train someone to master line and length but can't teach someone how to bowl fast."

"He's bowling with hostility which means even the best of batters will be uncomfortable facing him. He scares you the same way Lockie Ferguson and Jofra Archer do, and Dale Steyn loves him. It's just fascinating to me what Umran Malik can become. If he stays fit, he's going to play for India and international cricket. I would also repeat how many Umran Malik's around this vast nation are yet to be discovered," Bishop added.