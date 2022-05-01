Rahul Tewatia and David Miller starred in a chase yet again as Gujarat Titans notched their eighth win in nine matches in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. Tewatia in particular is making a name for finishing off things when the team's backs have been against the wall. And yet again the left-hander produced the goods as GT beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Saturday. With GT on the backfoot at 95 for four in 12.5 overs, Miller and Tewatia got together to forge a 79-run unbeaten stand off just 40 balls. For RCB, the bowlers once again failed to live up to expectations in crunch situations with the team paying the ultimate price for it.

Mohammed Siraj, who was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL mega auction, was once again taken for runs and despite taking two wickets was disappointing overall with his line and lengths.

Much would have been expected from the fast bowler, but he has failed to live up to expectations so far this season. He has taken eight wickets in 10 games but his economy rate of 9.39 is just plain dreadful for a bowler of his potential.

In the 13th over of Gujarat's chase, Siraj strayed on to the pads of Tewatia who smashed it for a boundary. The delivery from Siraj left Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden scratching their heads.

Speaking about the delivery, Hayden said that an U-12 cricketer would have hit for a boundary.

"There is one of those boundaries we are talking about towards the short side of the ground. An U-12 cricketer could have played this away to the ground," said the former Australian opener.

The former New Zealand fast bowler was especially critical of the delivery.

"Some brainless cricket. I gotta say, I have seen a little bit of it in the last couple of overs from our commentary box end. Use the big size of the ground, take pace off it, go across the left handers, stop bowling down that middle, middle and leg stump line and help yourself to the short side boundary stuff," said Doull while on air.

In the next few balls, Siraj finally managed to get his radar right, and did exactly what Doull was asking for in the com box.

"Thank you. Two balls in a row," the New Zealander expressed his relief.

The defeat left RCB in a precarious position. They still are in fifth position in the IPL points table but have played two games more than sixth-placed Delhi Capitals and a game more than seventh-placed Punjab Kings both of whom are on eight points -- only two points behind RCB.