Rishabh Pant was clearly vexed during Delhi Capitals' (DC) 223-run chase against Rajasthan Royals (RR), when the on-field umpires did not signal a no-ball in the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game on Friday. In the midst of this, RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen having a go at DC batter Kuldeep Yadav, who is also his long-time spin partner in the Indian cricket team. Often referred to as 'Kul-Cha', the pair's antics provided a comic relief in the tense atmosphere.

As DC skipper Pant gestured towards his batters at the crease - Rovman Powell and Yadav - to walk off the field after the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball off the third delivery of the final over by RR pacer Obed McCoy, Chahal walked up to Yadav and resisted him from leaving the field. As Yadav attempted to talk to Pant, who was fuming at the sideline, Chahal even pushed Yadav away in the other direction and the banter between the two continued.

However, things were not so smooth with Pant and other members of the side. On Saturday, Pant was fined 100 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Pant's teammate and all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Pravin Amre, assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, who entered the field to talk to the umpired regarding the no-ball was also fined 100 percent of his match-fee and now faces a one-match ban for the offence.