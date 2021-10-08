Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs and Delhi Capitals sealed their spot in the top two. RCB can also make it into the top two if they go past Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) net run rate that is only if they win the clash against Delhi by a very big margin. RCB are coming into the match after a close defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), where AB de Villiers failed to get his team off the mark in the final over where Bangalore needed 13 runs to win. Delhi have won their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Where will the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

When will the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match be played?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will be played on Friday, October 8.

What time will the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match begin?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.