Match 16 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thrash Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 wickets and 21 balls to spare in a comprehensive win. Chasing 178-runs for victory, RCB openers found their going extremely easy as Devdutt Padikkal completed his maiden ton in IPL cricket, which was also the fasted by an uncapped player in the history of IPL. RCB skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand played the supporting role in some style as he scored 72 runs in just 47 balls. This half-century also helped Kohli become the only player to reach the 6000-run landmark in IPL cricket. Earlier, RR batsmen got off to a patchy still, losing three quick wickets. however, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia helped RR reach a respectable 177/9 in their 20 overs. RR always had their backs against the wall as the game ended as a one-sided encounter.

IPL 2021 Points Table

With eight points in four games, RCB, captained by Virat Kohli, sit pretty at the top of the table. However, RR's third loss in four games meant they were pushed to the bottom of the table due to them having the worst net run-rate with all teams having one win under their belt in as many matches.

Race For Orange Cap

A stylish hundred helped Padikkal move up to the 10th spot in the orange cap list with 137 runs in total in three games. The list is headed by Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan with 237 runs, followed by RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who didn't get an opportunity to bat in this match against RR. Virat Kohli also moved up to the eighth spot with 143 runs in total.

Race For Purple Cap

With three wickets for 47 runs in this match against RR, RCB bowler Harshal Patel took over the top spot from Deepak Chahar. Patel has 12 wickets in four games while Chahar is four wickets behind in as many matches. Kyle Jamieson (six wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (five wickets) occupy the eighth and 10th positions respectively.