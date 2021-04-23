Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batsman To Score 6000 Runs In The IPL
IPL 2021: During his classy half-century against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli reached yet another batting milestone when he became the first player to score 6000 runs in IPL cricket.
IPL 2021: RCB skipper Virat Kohli reached yet another milestone during his classy fifty versus RR.© BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli became the first player to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He brought up the milestone during RCB's 10-wicket thrashing of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021 on Thursday. Kohli scored his first half-century of the season, as he hit six fours and three sixes en route to his 47-ball 72.
