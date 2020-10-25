Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL half-century as MS Dhoni's side registered a convincing eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had managed only five runs in previous three outings, batted positively and remained unbeaten on 65 to help CSK break their three-match losing streak, thus keeping mathematically alive in the competition. After CSK's win, fans took to Twitter to praise Gaikwad's march-winning knock. Apart from that another thing which started trending on Twitter was the word "spark", which became a big talking point after CSK skipper after one of their losses had said that he didn't see the "spark" in the youngsters to push them into playing XI.

"You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Also the youngsters, we didn't see the spark to push the guys," Dhoni had after their seven-wicket lose to Rajasthan Royals.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

If samee chances as Watson and #jadhav would have been given to youngesters like #ruturaj and #jagdeeshan then #CSK position wouldn't be same in points table #Spark pic.twitter.com/b10tSZkF4H — Thor (@Thor89489565) October 25, 2020

What a day for Ruturaj Gaikwad, scored half century and raised bat when MS at the other end. #Spark will definitely trend. #IPL2020 #CSKvRCB — Ram (@imRamaReddy) October 25, 2020

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that it was tough for him as he had to spend more time under quarantine than other players but he was confident with the way he was practicing in the nets and knew that one "good knock was around the corner".

"It feels good, and to win the game for the team and stay not-out till the end more importantly feels better than the personal milestone. It was tough for me, quarantining for a lot more days compared to the other guys. Everyone was with me - my friends, family. I was practicing well and I knew one good knock was just around the corner," Gaikwad said after their win over RCB.

Gaikwad also added that despite him getting out cheaply on three occasions, the team management and skipper MS Dhoni kept their faith in him. Talking about the pitch, the 23-year-old batsman said that it was on a slower side and he had to be proactive and take calculated risks against specific bowlers which paid off nicely.

Promoted

"Unfortunately just got out in three matches, but the management supported me including Mahi bhai. The wicket was slow. I was proactive out there, calculating which bowler to target and whom to not, and it worked out well for me," he added.

With this win, CSK managed to pull themselves up from the bottom to the seventh spot. They now have eight points from 12 matches and their two remaining games are against Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.