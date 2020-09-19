With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on Saturday (September 19), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST, and ahead of the fixture, CSK have shared a training video of captain MS Dhoni on Instagram. The video was captioned as, "The professor and his process. Watch the full pre-match video from the link in bio. #WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove". In the video, the former India captain is shown doing some stretching exercises, followed by personal highlights from training matches and net sessions.

Also in the background, an anchor reveals that the CSK captain said, "Take care of the process and all the small things. Eventually you will get the desired result."

Against MI in the IPL, Dhoni has scored 663 runs at a strike rate of 130.77 and 34.89 average. He has also notched 7 half-centuries and has not been out 10 times.

Last season, Rohit Sharma led MI to the IPL 2019 title after defeating Dhoni's team in the final. CSK have won the IPL three times. Meanwhile, MI has won the trophy four times.

Dhoni's CSK faced plenty of problems after reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team's camp fell victim to multiple coronavirus cases. Also, veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out due to personal reasons.

IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Other than the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Sharjah Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium will also host the IPL 2020 matches.