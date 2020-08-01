IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Fans Eagerly Waiting To See MS Dhoni In Action
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be playing his first competitive game, since being a part of India's ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final defeat to New Zealand.
Highlights
-
MS Dhoni will be back in competitive action during the IPL 2020 opener
-
Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match
-
Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will be back in competitive action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), marking his first appearance since Team India's defeat in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand. Dhoni recently announced his retirement from international cricket, with his availability for the IPL a rare opportunity for fans to witness the cricketer's performances. The player's fans have expressed their excitement on social media platform Twitter.
"Here's wishing our 'Captain Cool' a super season ahead. Let's get back behind our Lions," read a tweet from one of the cricketer's fan accounts.
#WelcomeBackDhoni @msdhoni— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 19, 2020
Here's wishing our 'Captain Cool' a super season ahead. Let's get back behind our Lions. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Jy0weQPI3m
"Finally The King Arrived After 627,840 minutes, 10,464 hours, 62 weeks, 436 days,@MSDhoni #IPL2020 #WhistlePodu #IPL2020Updates #CSK #Dhoni," added another fan.
Finally The King Arrived After— DHONIsm (@DHONIism) September 19, 2020
627,840 minutes
10,464 hours
62 weeks
436 days@MSDhoni #IPL2020 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/qzBxn9amEd
There were similar reactions from other fans, who also expressed their excitement about watching the wicketkeeper-batsman's comeback.
#CSK #Dhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/uu25Cq3CBo— mohan kumar mk (@mohankumarmk41) September 19, 2020
Imagine the amount of people who are gonna smile together, when Dhoni will appear on screen tonight!@msdhoni @ChennaiIPL— harsh jain (@harshja11698650) September 19, 2020
can't wait for ms dhoni aka thala#MIvsCSK 7:30pm— Sherlock Holmes (@Santy_frd81) September 19, 2020
Dhoni has been the captain of CSK since the first edition of the IPL, leading the franchise to title triumph on 3 occasions. The side finished runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, after being beaten by one run in the final by MI.
CSK will be missing out on the services of batsman Suresh Raina and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for the upcoming season. Both the players have opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.