When Mumbai Indians (MI) meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Abu Dhabi, the CSK fans, and all the cricketing fraternity, will have their eyes focussed at MS Dhoni, as he takes the field once more, this time as only an IPL player, his international days behind him. As has been the pattern in many T20 matches, Dhoni's finishing can make the difference between a win and a loss. If there is anyone who can prevent this fiery finish, that would be Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah's climb to the top has been nothing short of phenomenal and MI will have big hopes of him. His action belies his accuracy and many batsmen have found out too late.

Though Dhoni probably knows as much about Bumrah's variation as anyone - having stood behind the stumps to him - batting in a pressure situation is a different kettle of fish.

With 190 matches and 4432 runs at a strike rate of 137.85, MS Dhoni is right up there.

Promoted

Bumrah has 82 wickets from 77 matches and an economy of 7.55.

This one will be one to watch.