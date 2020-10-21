Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2020: Tim Seifert Replaces Injured Ali Khan For Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Tim Seifert has never appeared in the Indian Premier League before.
IPL 2020: Tim Seifert represents New Zealand in international cricket© Twitter
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League to replace injured bowler Ali Khan. Seifert, who has played three one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 matches for the national side, joins the Eoin Morgan-team just when they are still in a chance to reach the IPL playoffs. Khan became the first US national to join the lucrative T20 league after being signed by Kolkata last month after an impressive show in the Caribbean Premier League.
He did not play a game, however. Kolkata are fourth on the eight-team table with five wins and four defeats.
They changed captains last week when Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Morgan.
