SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign, losing both their games thus far. In both contests, it was their middle order that was found wanting after captain David Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow were dismissed. No. 4, 5, 6, and 7 managed 12, 0, 7 and 6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and couldn't accelerate towards the death in their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Warner explained that the players have been working on their skills in the nets but the execution on the field has been found lacking. SRH posted a video on social media captioned “Captain's Corner” where Warner gave a peek into the pre-match training sessions of the team.

“The plan today is to get the middle order batting here first against some older balls. Then the top order will come in here facing some of the new balls, and try and execute as much as we can,” Warner said.

The likes of Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, and Priyam Garg were seen hitting out in the nets followed by the bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul.

“The bowlers were bowling death bowling. Target practice. Few change-ups. Just trying to work on our skills,” Warner said.

The skipper himself practised death-overs hitting, indicating that he could be the one playing the anchor and looking to bat through the innings.

“(For) 20 min I was trying to execute as well as I could for the death overs,” he said.

“The thing is we are working on our skills. Practicing it here at training, and we don't deliver in the game here and there.

“We know that we have done the practice and hope for the guys to execute that out in the game and in the middle against the guys batting,” he explained.

SRH play Delhi Capitals in their third IPL 2020 match on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi have been undefeated in the tournament so far, having defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over in their first match and Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in the second.