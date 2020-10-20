MS Dhoni, playing his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match, showed that he still has the reflexes and fitness that has seen him considered among the best wicketkeepers to have played cricket. During Chennai Super Kings' 7-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni may have struggled with the bat, but showed that no one can question his presence behind the stumps. After CSK struggled their way to 125/5 after choosing to bat first, they suddenly had Rajasthan Royals under the pump with the early wickets of openers Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa. Sanju Samson, who had scored a match-winning half-century against CSK earlier in the season, was at the crease and Deepak Chahar fired a length ball across him. Samson tried to tickle it down to the fine leg boundary, but MS Dhoni wasn't having it.

The former India captain was quick to dive to his left, before taking a one-handed catch, managing to grab the ball in the webbing of his left glove, reminding the world of his vintage self.

Watch the catch here:

Oh my god! What a Catch by Thala Dhoni.



The man behind the stumps never disappoints. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/ffjeZWyW1g — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel21) October 19, 2020

Despite the catch putting the Royals in a sticky situation, captain Steve Smith and Jos Buttler managed to navigate their way through a tough surface and some good bowling to see their side home with more than two overs left.

Buttler hit an unbeaten 70 as the two put on a 98-run stand.

The win sees Rajasthan Royals move up to fifth in the IPL 2020 points table, while CSK sank to the bottom of the 8-team league.