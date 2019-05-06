 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Simon Katich Says "Tension, Change Of Dynamic" Responsible For KKR's Poor Campaign

Updated: 06 May 2019 14:54 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign came to a poor end as they were crushed by nine wickets by Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2019 league match.

IPL 2019: Simon Katich Says "Tension, Change Of Dynamic" Responsible For KKR
It was the first time in four years that KKR had failed to make it to the playoffs. © AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a nine-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians to bow out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians claimed the top position in the points table, while KKR finished fifth due to a poorer net nun-rate than fourth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad. Following the defeat, KKR assistant coach Simon Katich admitted that there was "tension" in the group and certain "change of dynamic" derailed their campaign in IPL 2019.

"Can't hide from the fact that there was tension," Katich said at the post-match press conference.

"That was pretty evident from the last few games after we got on a bit of a roll with losses. We've got to address that as a group," he added.

KKR had started their campaign in an emphatic manner, winning three of the first five games. However, they lost their way thereafter and went on to lose six matches on the trot.

During the course of this losing streak, it became evident that there was some tension within the group with Andre Russell coming out in open and talking about indecisions regarding his batting position within the leadership role in a press conference.

Contrasting statements were made by players and team management at different stages, aside from Dinesh Karthik's very animated display of annoyance in the game against Kings XI Punjab.

"What is so important in the IPL is the dynamic in the group and I guess the unity. That's something that KKR is very very proud of. It's a very successful franchise and it's something that everyone involved has worked very very hard to contribute to over a long period of time. That's something we have to certainly work at to get better at it because there's no doubt that throughout this campaign, the dynamic within our group has certainly changed," Katich said.

It was the first time in four years that KKR had failed to make it to the playoffs.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Simon Katich IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • KKR suffered a nine-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday
  • Mumbai Indians claimed the top position in the points table
  • KKR finished fifth due to a poorer net nun-rate
Related Articles
IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Fans Thank Mumbai Indians With Hilarious Memes After Playoffs Qualification
IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad Fans Thank Mumbai Indians With Hilarious Memes After Playoffs Qualification
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 9 Wickets To Top Points Table
IPL Highlights, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By Nine Wickets
IPL Highlights, MI vs KKR IPL Score: Mumbai Indians Crush Kolkata Knight Riders By Nine Wickets
Fans Come Up With ROFL
Fans Come Up With ROFL 'Game Of Thrones' Memes And Others To Troll SRH After Loss To RCB
IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, MI vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.