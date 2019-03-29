 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019

Updated: 29 March 2019 22:49 IST

Sanju Samson has now joined an elite list of Indian batsmen with more than one IPL hundred.

Sanju Samson Smashes The First Century Of IPL 2019
Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 102 that came off just 55 balls. © BCCI/IPL

Sanju Samson scored his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and first of the ongoing 12th edition during a match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Friday. Sanju Samson stitched together a century stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane to guide Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth 198 for two. Samson didn't spare a single SunRisers' bowler and remained unbeaten on 102 that came off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours and four hits over the fence. 

His first century in the T20 tournament came in 2017 and was on fire in the 2018 edition where he smashed 441 runs from 15 matches.

Sanju Samson has now joined an elite list of Indian batsmen with more than one IPL hundred. Virat Kohli (4) has the most hundreds by an Indian batsman. Murali Vijay (2) and Virender Sehwag (2) are the only other Indians with more than one hundred in the IPL.

Opening the batting after winning the toss, Rahane led from the front with 49-ball 70 and together with Samson shared 119 runs for the second wicket after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler.    

While Rahane played the anchor's role, Samson opened up his arms soon and smashed two sixes in consecutive overs of Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul to give some momentum to Rajasthan's innings.    

Both Rahane and Samson paced their innings to perfection, as after playing cautiously initially, they broke their shackles when needed and notched up the team's 100 in 11.5 overs.    

Rahane registered his first fifty of the ongoing IPL in 38 balls while Samson brought up his half-century in 34 deliveries.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Sanju Samson IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 8 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson scored his second century of the Indian Premier League
  • Sanju Samson stitched together a century stand with Ajinkya Rahane
  • Sanju Samson's first IPL century came in 2017
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals - Five Players To Watch Out For
Shane Warne Predicts IPL 2019 Player Of The Tournament
Shane Warne Predicts IPL 2019 Player Of The Tournament
Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat To Feature In Rajasthan Royals
Ajinkya Rahane, Jaydev Unadkat To Feature In Rajasthan Royals' Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2019
Virat Kohli The Best Leader Of Men, Not Tactical Captain: Shane Warne To NDTV
Virat Kohli The Best Leader Of Men, Not Tactical Captain: Shane Warne To NDTV
Sanju Samson Ties The Knot With Long-Time Friend In A Low-Key Affair
Sanju Samson Ties The Knot With Long-Time Friend In A Low-Key Affair
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.